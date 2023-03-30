Why Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 Is Rated R

In spring 2020, when we were craving big action blockbuster movies while the COVID-19 pandemic kept movie theaters closed, Extraction came at the perfect time. The Chris Hemsworth-led thriller allowed audiences to enjoy a massive shoot-'em-up movie in the comfort of their homes and went on to become one of the most-watched Netflix original debuts to date. With the sequel on the horizon, we now know more about its MPAA rating.

Chris Hemsworth and the Extraction cast/crew wrapped on Extraction 2 one year ago after filming in Central European cities like Prague and Vienna. Ahead of the movie coming to those with a Netflix subscription this summer, we’ve learned Extraction 2 is rated R. Here’s why:

Rated R for strong/bloody violence throughout and language.

Extraction 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Release Date: June 16, 2023 (Netflix)

Directed By: Sam Hargrave

Written By: Joe Russo

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili

2020’s Extraction was also rated R for similar reasons, including “strong/bloody violence” and “language,” but additionally earned the rating due to “brief drug use.” With Extraction 2’s rating out, per Film Ratings , it sounds like we can expect the same level of blood-and-guts action that lended itself to its success on the streaming service.

When speaking about his experience filming Extraction 2 last year, Chris Hemsworth shared that the production “went for the moon” when it came to crafting the action scenes this time around. Hemsworth, who, of course, notably plays Thor in Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame, also teased that the fight scenes involved are “the most detailed and exhausting fight training I've ever been a part of.”

Action movies have really been taken to another level in recent years, between the jaw-dropping stunts in the recent John Wick 4 movie and Tom Cruise’s crazy stunts for the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun sequel . Hemsworth said that in a “very crowded world of action,” Extraction 2 wanted to push boundaries, and it sounds like there will be some big sequences this time around.

Director Sam Hargrave, who directed both Extraction movies, comes from a stunt coordinator background, having worked on several Marvel movies prior to taking the helm on the Netflix movie. Hargrave also shared that they are going to “push even further” when it comes to the action sequences for Extraction 2 after they achieved a sequence in the original that looked like one continuous shot of fighting.

The Extraction movies are based on Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s graphic novel called Ciudad. Following the Russo Brothers wrapping on their work with Marvel on major films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they are expanding their resume with ambitious action projects outside the comic book world, and Extraction was a major success for them in 2020. We can look forward to Extraction 2 hitting Netflix on June 16.