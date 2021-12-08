Where You've Seen The Letterkenny Cast Before And What They're Doing Next

You’re re-watching some of the best Letterkenny episodes the other dayee when you begin to wonder, "Have I seen Wayne somewhere else before?" That just might be a Texas-sized 10-4, good buddy, as Jared Keeso - who plays Wayne and also created the Canadian import (one of the funniest TV shows on Hulu) - was a working actor years before, as were most of your favorites in the Letterkenny cast.

Just in time for Letterkenny Season 10 - streaming this December, and premiering on December 26, 2021 - let’s see where else you might recognize these performers from and what they have coming up on their acting resumes in the foreseeable future. Pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er!

Jared Keeso (Wayne/Shoresy)

Playing the “toughest guy in Letterkenny,” Wayne, is Jared Keeso, who made his acting debut as a football player flirting with Lois Lane on two episodes of Smallville Season 4. Soon, he would also land small roles in blockbusters like Neill Blomkamp's Elysium in 2013 or the 2014 remake of Godzilla.

However, his biggest claim to fame in his native country of Canada before Letterkenny took off was playing Ben Chartier on the hit cop drama 19-2 from 2014 to 2017. Right now, Keeso is developing a spin-off series centered on his secondary character (foul-mouthed hockey player Shoresy), which is expected to debut on the Canadian streaming service Crave (Letterkenny's original home) in Spring 2022.

Nathan Dales (Daryl)

Starring in some of those shorts as Daryl before Letterkenny became an official series was Nathan Dales, whom you might have also seen on a couple Supernatural episodes from Season 10, in the pilot episode of iZombie as an EMT, or in Goon: Last of the Enforcers - the almost equally beloved sequel to one of best hockey movies, Goon - in 2017.

In 2020, he appeared in the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery and starred as Brad Vickers in video game-based horror movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the following year.

Michelle Mylett (Katy)

Playing Wayne’s sister Katy is Michelle Mylett, who started out leading horror movies liked 2013’s Antisocial and its 2015 sequel before appearing on vampire drama The Strain in 2014 and leading the interactive sci-fi movie The Complex in 2020 - which makes her one of the Letterkenny cast's top scream queens.

She is also known for Canadian crime drama Bad Blood, Netflix’s 2017 comedic thriller El Camino Christmas, while her upcoming film, American Dreamer - also starring Shirley MacLaine and Game of Thrones cast member Peter Dinklage - is now in post-production.

K. Trevor Wilson (Dan)

Someone known to always “appreciates” Katy is Squirrely Dan - played by K. Trevor Wilson, who got his start on the Goosebumps TV show in the mid-1990s, and later appeared alongside fellow Canadian and Letterkenny guest star Jay Baruchel in 2013’s The Art of the Steal and the surreal comedy series Man Seeking Woman on FXX.

The “Talking Shit” episode of Netflix’s Comedians of the World shows some of the best stand-up from the comic, who also served as a judge on Canada’s version of Roast Battle in 2021.

Dylan Playfair (Reilly)

Reilly on Letterkenny is just one of many hockey players Dylan Playfair has portrayed (such as Marty Howe in 2013’s Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story, and Coach T from Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast, more recently) since debuting in the found footage thriller Grave Encounters 2 in 2012. The real-life athlete also played Gaston’s son, Gil, in Disney Channel’s Descendants movies and has horror movie The Legend of Johnny Jones and action thriller Used Cars currently in pre-production.

Andrew Herr (Jonesy)

Reilly’s buddy, Jonesy, on Letterkenny is also just one of many hockey players Andrew Herr has portrayed, including in his debut as Mark Howe (Dylan Playfair's onscreen brother - go figure) in 2013’s Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story and the aforementioned Goon: Last of the Enforcers. He also starred opposite Zendaya in Disney Channel’s original movie, Zapped, in 2014, played Brian Austin Green in Liftetime’s The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story, and appeared on Amazon Prime’s Upload in the small role of Byron in 2020.

Tyler Johnston (Stewart)

Tyler Johnston’s scene-stealing role as Letterkenny’s lead skid, Stewart, came after working for more than a decade in the business - a career that also includes recurring roles on Showtime's The L Word, AMC original turned Netflix exclusive The Killing, and with the Supernatural cast, to name a few. He also starred in several episodes of Hulu’s Shut Eye in 2016 (the same year Letterkenny premiered) and most recently played the male lead of the 2021 romance, A Picture Perfect Wedding.

Evan Stern (Roald)

The only other member of the skids on the current Letterkenny cast lineup who has any lines is Roald - played by Evan Stern, who made his feature-length film debut in 2014’s RoboCop remake and starred in the low-budget, Lovecraftian horror gem The Void in 2016. That same year, he appeared in the werewolf TV series Bitten, followed by the aforementioned The Strain in 2017. Stern also made appearances on Syfy’s Killjoys in 2018 and Showtime’s American Gods the following year, but doesn't have any upcoming projects listed right now.

Jacob Tierney (Glen)

The co-creator of Letterkenny, most frequent director of the series' episodes, and actor behind the flamboyant pastor, Glen, is Jacob Tierney, who was in Nickelodeon’s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? cast years before writing, directing, producing, and starring in his own more mature films, such as The Trotsky in 2009 or 2014's Preggoland.

In 2021, the filmmaker helmed four episodes of the Fox comedy The Moodys and is writing and producing a remake of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman - a classic 1970s series originally co-created by Norman Lear - which will star Schitt’s Creek cast member Emily Hampshire in the title role.

Lisa Codrington (Gail)

Speaking of Schitt’s Creek, Lisa Codrington - who plays Mod3an’s pub owner and Glen’s eventual boss, Gail, on Letterkenny - has also appeared on a few episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy, as well as other hit shows like Orphan Black, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Bad Blood in a major recurring role. She also made small appearances in movies like 2017’s Flatliners remake and the hit 2019 superhero movie Shazam!, helped write the crime dramedy Pretty Hard Cases, and also writes and stars in Amazon Prime’s The Lake, which might show up on our 2022 TV schedule.

Kamilla Kowal (Bonnie McMurray)

Fellow Mod3an’s server, Bonnie McMurray, on Letterkenny is easily the most famous of Kamilla Kowal’s six acting credits so far, beginning with a 2016 episode of the true crime docuseries Web of Lies. She made her feature-length film debut with 2018’s The New Romantic, followed by three more movies in 2019, including American Hangman - also starring screen legend Donald Sutherland - a romantic holiday Hallmark Channel movie called Winter Love Story, and Lifetime original mystery thriller, Secrets in a Small Town.

Dan Petronijevic (McMurray)

As Bonnie’s older brother (simply referred to as McMurray) we have Dan Petronijevic, who has more than 100 acting credits under his belt - plenty of which overlap with his fellow Letterkenny cast members, such Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Goosebumps, Bitten, 19-2, and Pretty Hard Cases. He also played a frat bro in two straight-to-video American Pie movies, leant his voice to series like Braceface and Beyblade, had an uncredited appearance in 2016’s Suicide Squad as Anvil, and played Detective “Boz” in Spiral: From the Book of Saw in 2021.

Melanie Scrofano (Mrs. McMurray)

As McMurray’s wife (simply referred to only as Mrs. McMurray), we have Melanie Scrofano, who was also in one of the Saw movies (the sixth one) and a few other notable horror movies, such as Ready or Not in 2019, and even horror TV shows like the reimagined Omen sequel series, Damien. For as long as she has been in the Letterkenny cast, she also played the title role of Syfy’s Wynonna Earp and would reunite with some of her co-stars on that fantasy-western series for a guest spot on the network’s SurrealEstate in 2021.

Clark Backo (Rosie)

Melanie Scrofano also had a recurring role on Designated Survivor, much like Clark Backo, who plays Wayne’s “sweetie,” Rosie, and has a few other credits in common with the Letterkenny cast members. These include recurring characters on Supernatural and Wynonna Earp, a guest spot with The Handmaid’s Tale cast, and a pivotal role in director and star Jay Baruchel’s Shudder exclusive Random Acts of Violence from 2019. In 2022, she will appear in the rom-com I Want You Back, has two films in post-production (The List and Confession), and leads the cast of the thriller Projekt M, which is now in post-production.

Kaniehtiio 'Tiio' Horn (Tanis)

Clark Backo also had a guest appearance on Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, on which Kaniehtiio 'Tiio' Horn was a series regular before playing Tanis - one of the toughest Letterkenny characters and one of the most unique characters of her versatile career, that also includes a recurring role on The Man in the High Castle for Amazon and Brandon Cronenberg’s inventive thriller, Possessor, in 2020. Following her guest spot on FX’s Reservation Dogs, she will next star opposite Anna Kendrick and Loki and Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku for the drama, Alice, Darling.

How’re ya now that you are up to date on what the Letterkenny cast has been up to before, after, or during their work on the hit Hulu series?