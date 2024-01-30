The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer Dropped, And Even Henry Cavill Knows His Mustache Is A Trip

You can always expect a Guy Ritchie blockbuster to have vibrant characters, a mixed sense of drama and excitement, and some keen fashion sense added to a formula that’s been creating some of the best action movies for some time. All of that is present with his 2024 movie schedule reunion with Henry Cavill, as we can see in the first trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. And while the movie may be based on a true story, even the Argylle star knows his new mustache is unreal.

Lionsgate has finally give the world the first footage of its upcoming war flick, based on author Damien Lewis' non-fiction book of the same name, and it couldn’t look finer. And just as we’re introduced to Henry’s rough and tumble badass, we quickly get a look at the rest of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s cast ; which includes Reacher star Alan Ritchson and Godzilla vs. Kong’s Eiza González, among others.

Set to the rockin’ beat of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” we get to see some healthy amounts of sabotage and dispatching of the Nazi regime. But since this is a Guy Ritchie picture, it’s going to happen with a lot of grinning faces that really enjoy their jobs.

Which, if you know your World War II history, was basically to trash as much of Hitler’s machinery as they could, even if it meant setting Europe ablaze. A job like that requires people that are either crazy, strong, or just crazy strong altogether. So when it comes to co-star Alan Ritchson's Reacher body, the man's investment into himself has only doubled in worth thanks to a wild romp such as this.

Meanwhile, I can definitely see why Henry Cavill would reteam with Guy Ritchie on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. If you change a couple details here and there, you can basically head canon this movie as a prequel to The Man From U.N.C.L.E.; thanks to Gus March Phillips basically being the British Napoleon Solo. However, and I mean this with great respect as a fan of that previous Ritchie/Cavill outing, the energy here looks more chaotic.

Henry Cavill certainly has been exhibiting that much himself, as a social media post promoting today’s trailer drop had him talking all about that ‘stache. Check out this proud papa and his facial furniture, below:

Though the history of combat is a very serious subject, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare seems to be having fun without being disrespectful. Taking a very real body of clandestine operations and turning it into a rip roaring adventure, Guy Ritchie’s latest has combined his respect of the warfighter with his skills of showmanship.

If the results are giving Henry Cavill and his crew the chance to have this much fun on screen, while enlightening the world on history, then who can really complain? I suppose we'll find out the answer to that, and so many other questions rather soon as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare assembles to kick some axis, only in theaters, on April 19th.