A Haunting In Venice Trailer Teases A Spooky New Adventure For Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot

In the past, we’ve seen Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot solve mysteries that dive into some of the darkest corners of humanity. However, his third adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famed Belgian sleuth looks way different-- and in a really exciting manner. With our first look at the 2023 new movie release A Haunting in Venice, we now have a glimpse into a case that sees Poirot potentially facing off against the supernatural.

20th Century Studios released this first look today, more than likely connected to the studio’s presentation at this week’s CinemaCon. With Hercule Poirot not even showing up until the end of the reel, we’re treated to a handful of moments that showcase Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh trying to contact a spirit for a room full of eager watchers. And, as one could assume, things get a bit intense, with the ghosts of the past, real or not, looming over all.

That scrutiny of whether this spectre of a young girl is an actual spirit or a fabrication is par for the course with Agatha Christie mysteries, and it definitely fits with Hercule Poirot’s skepticism. However, this is where A Haunting in Venice starts to differentiate itself from Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, as the tone for this latest mystery appears to be leaning in hard on the horror movie vibes.

Solving a murder is one thing, but proving or disproving the existence of the afterlife is a pretty huge theme to be tackled. At the same time, what we know about A Haunting in Venice also reinforces that some of the factors that have brought this series success are back in action; ghosts or not. In addition to Hercule Poirot’s tragedy inspired mustache , another all-star cast of performers has come out to play on this next caper.

In addition to Michelle Yeoh’s presence, this haunting includes Belfast co-stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, as well as comedy mastermind Tina Fey in the mix. Always a deft hand at diversifying his casts with actors from all disciplines, Kenneth Branagh’s third Poirot picture shows that he hasn’t lost his touch.

Arriving almost a year after A Haunting in Venice’s fall 2022 announcement , our next case with Hercule Poriot might be his most deadly yet. Even the logo for the film has evolved into something that invokes more than the usual sleuthing we’ve seen in the Branagh Poirot saga.

The occasion certainly calls for it though, as fighting against physical forces concealing a crime is one thing, but taking into account a ghost that might be trying to seek vengeance is another. And this time, Hercule Poirot doesn't seem to have a trusty sidekick along for the ride, upping the stakes further.