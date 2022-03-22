Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer Mixes Romance And Murder In Adaptation Of The Beloved Novel

Daisy Edgar-Jones is having a hell of a 2022 thus far. Prior to this year, she had only starred in one feature film – having spent most of her career making shows like Cold Feet, Normal People, and War Of The Worlds – but last month saw her earn rave reviews for her performance in Mimi Cave's horror film Fresh, and now we have this exciting debut trailer for the upcoming mystery/drama Where The Crawdads Sing.

Based on the 2018 best-seller of the same name, the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Catherine "Kya" Clarke – a resourceful young woman who grew up alone on a marsh in North Carolina, having been abandoned by her family at a young age. As an adult, she enters a romance with a young man named Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), but she becomes embroiled in a murder trial when Chase is discovered dead shortly after she breaks off their relationship.

Where the Crawdads Sing is directed by Olivia Newman (her second feature directorial effort after 2018's First Match starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen), and co-stars David Strathairn, Garret Dillahunt, and Taylor John Smith. The pressure is on for this ensemble of artists, as the novel by Delia Owens became a sensation when it was released back in 2018. It spend hundreds of weeks on the Best Seller's list, which is no doubt why this film adaptation was able together. After all, producer Reese Witherspoon is an avid reader who has made a habit out of adapting books like Wild and Big Little Lies for the screen.

(Image credit: Sony)

The trailer opens on Daisy Edgar-Jones's protagonist Kya seemingly in court, while we're treated to her tragic backstory and rough childhood. Kya is an outsider after her family abandoned her, forcing her to live by herself as a child in the marsh. She seemingly stays as a pariah in her community as she grows up, which is when things go from bad to worse.

As the footage continues, we see her courted by football star Chase Andrews. But they eventually break things apart, and he's seemingly furious when he sees Kya spending time with another man. When Chase eventually turns up dead, the authorities seemingly focus their blame on the young protagonist. Her status as an outsider doesn't help, as the tension and stakes for Where the Crawdads Sing's trailer continue to rise.

It should be fascinating to see how this beloved novel is adapted for film. The massive popularity of Where the Crawdads Sing has the potential to result in a strong box office performance. But that also means the mystery will be spoiled for the audience. We'll just have to see if director Olivia Newman puts her own spin on the iconic story.

Where the Crawdads Sing is currently expected to arrive in theaters July 15th.