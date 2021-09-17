'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' Interviews With Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield
Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield of “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” sit down with CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to discuss what it was like portraying infamous, once-disgraced televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:12 - Jessica Chastain on Shooting in Charlotte, NC
01:33 - Andrew Garfield on Shooting in Charlotte, NC
02:27 - Jessica Chastain on Nailing Tammy Faye’s Laughter and Smile
03:55 - Andrew Garfield Revisits His Spider-Man Speech at San Diego Comic-Con
05:00 - Andrew Garfield on Jim Bakker’s Purpose and Accomplishments
06:12 - Jessica Chastain on What It Would Have Been Like to Play Tammy Faye 10 Years Ago
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.