'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' Interviews With Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield of “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” sit down with CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to discuss what it was like portraying infamous, once-disgraced televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:12 - Jessica Chastain on Shooting in Charlotte, NC

01:33 - Andrew Garfield on Shooting in Charlotte, NC

02:27 - Jessica Chastain on Nailing Tammy Faye’s Laughter and Smile

03:55 - Andrew Garfield Revisits His Spider-Man Speech at San Diego Comic-Con

05:00 - Andrew Garfield on Jim Bakker’s Purpose and Accomplishments

06:12 - Jessica Chastain on What It Would Have Been Like to Play Tammy Faye 10 Years Ago