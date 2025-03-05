Goldie Hawn's Son Accused His Mom Of Blowing Off His Texts To Talk To Andrew Garfield At The Oscars (And Her Response Was Savage)

The 97th Academy Awards brought a lot of unexpected joy and surprises to the 2025 TV schedule , including Andrew Garfield’s impromptu ode to Goldie Hawn on his mother’s behalf. While the moment was as sweet as some of the 2025 Oscars wins or The Social Network reunion the actor had with Jesse Eisenberg, Oliver Hudson’s reaction to his mom brought a whole new layer to the exchange. He posted that he felt concerned that his mother would favor Garfield over him after the public display, and the actress’s reply was killer.

Hudson took to his Instagram to shout out The Amazing Spider-Man star’s lovely message about Hawn and his own mother's love for her. However, he also voiced his concern for whom the Death Becomes Her star would favor after the televised praising, especially since she hadn’t responded to his texts. He shared:

This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew that was beautiful my man. I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me.. I’m still not sure where I stand. She hasn’t responded to my texts so…. @goldiehawn

What an adorable and hilarious thank you to the Hacksaw Ridge actor and his on-stage homage to Hawn’s legacy. Her career, along with her family, is nothing short of Hollywood excellence, and it was wholesome to see that showcased in such a genuine way.

Now, notably, this isn’t the first time the British actor went viral for something he did while presenting at an awards show this year because he wore glasses at the Golden Globes, and many lost their minds. However, this wholesome and hilarious instance involving Goldie Hawn (and her son) certainly tops the list.

Hudson’s addition to the Oscars’ moment adds some fun to the heart-warming hype, but his mom’s response seals the deal on the whole happening. In the comment section on the Dawson’s Creek actor’s IG post, you can find The First Wives Club actress’s response, and it’s short and sweet yet savage, as she wrote:

I’m sorry I didn’t answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!

Ten out of ten comment by the Overboard star!

Honestly, I’d love to see all three of them host something together, because the comedic stylings are on par with the hilarity of the Oscars' opening monologue this year . Hopefully, if either Hudson or Garfield continue this funny bit, it’s played out in a public setting, like in the Scream Queens actor’s comments (but it doesn’t need to because Hawn nailed it).

Now, with their Academy Awards presenting duties fulfilled and a surprisingly adorable pair crated, I hope they find a project to work on together. Hawn does have an upcoming comedy-esque holiday film with Diane Keaton and Bette Midler in the works, and I'm just saying, the Tick, Tick…Boom star could easily play her son and continue the Oscars fun.

While that’s a big wish and hope on my end, it seems like he may be pretty busy for the next couple of years. Even though it's still rumored at this point, there’s plenty of buzz for Garfield’s potential role in Avengers: Secret Wars . And while we wait to learn more about that, he has a few projects he’s working on, including the thriller After the Hunt (which also stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Chloe Sevigny).

Regardless if they collaborate on anything or not, Goldie Hawn’s stellar response to Oliver Hudson's humorous accusations is solid, and it further solidified her on-stage moment with Andrew Garfield as an iconic Oscars moment.