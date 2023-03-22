2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees: The Full List Of Wrestlers Being Added

On April 1st and 2nd, all eyes will be on Hollywood for the stacked WrestleMania 39 , as WWE’s top superstars compete in the “Showcase of the Immortals” and set out to make a legacy of their own in the annals of wrestling history. But the night before the highly anticipated upcoming WWE event , the company, and the wrestling community, to honor those who have come before and made an impact on the sport, one way or another.

Of course, we’re talking about the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which has become one of the bigger events during WrestleMania weekend the past few decades. But before we celebrate various wrestlers, celebrity inductees, and the latest recipient of the Warrior Award, we should first go over who will be joining the ranks of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin , Star Trek legend William Shatner, and the late Shad Gaspard.

(Image credit: WWE)

Rey Mysterio

It was always a matter of “when," as opposed to “if” Rey Mysterio would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and that time has finally come for the highly influential Hispanic wrestler . For more than 30 years, the high-flying luchador has dazzled audiences of all ages with his incredible in-ring ability, fan-favorite character, and a collection of hand-crafted masks (as well as the iconic WrestleMania attire).

Over the course of his legendary career, Mysterio has wrestled in some of the wrestling world’s most iconic promotions, including stints in NJPW, ECW, WCW, AAA, CMLL, and WWE, where he had legendary feuds with Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Batista, and just about every major wrestler under the sun.

Mysterio was revealed by WWE to be the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2023 in March, adding another accolade to his long list of accomplishments.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Great Muta

Though he never stepped foot in a WWE ring over the course of his nearly 40-year wrestling career, retired Japanese wrestler The Great Muta (who also wrestled under his real name, Keiji Muto) is more than deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. From 1984 until earlier in 2023, The Great Muta, with his signature face paint , innovative arsenal of offensive and defensive attacks and holds, and that iconic green and red mist, was a constant force in the international scene, introducing the influential Puroresu style to fans, and wrestlers, around the world.

Over the years, Muta squared off against some of the biggest WWE superstars like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Sting, The Road Warriors, and 2022 WWE Hall of Famers, Vader, the Steiner Brothers, to name only a few.

Two months after his retirement, WWE announced that The Great Muta would be inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 39.

(Image credit: NBC)

Andy Kaufman (Celebrity Wing)

Outside of Cyndi Lauper, there are no celebrities who have been involved with professional wrestling that are more deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame than Andy Kaufman. The late comedian, who some believe is still alive and just pulling an epic prank, was one of the first mainstream stars to dip his toes into the sport of professional wrestling with his landmark feud with Jerry “The King” Lawler in 1982, a rivalry that created one of the most memorable moments in late night television with their “melee” on Late Night with David Letterman .

But even before Kaufman became the biggest heel in the history of Memphis wrestling, Kaufman established himself as a despicable villain who called himself the “Women’s Wrestling Champion of the World.” And all of this happened while Kaufman was still heavily featured on Taxi, one of the biggest sitcoms of all time .

In March 2023, Variety reported that Kaufman would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its celebrity wing. It’s not yet known if Lawler will induct his former rival and real-life friend, but hopefully he recovers from his recent stroke and is able to attend the ceremony.

Expect to more names added prior to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which will be streaming at 10 p.m. Friday, March 31st for anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription .

More to come…