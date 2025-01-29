10 Years Later, How Liv Morgan, Jey Uso And 7 Other WWE Stars Reinvented Themselves

As we prepare for WrestleMania 41 and other upcoming WWE events, it's worth looking at how far the company has come in a decade. Outside of the major shakeups in management, there are quite a few superstars, like Liv Morgan and Jey Uso, who are still in the company and were doing completely different things back in 2015.

The following is the biggest list of names who changed a good deal from where they were in 2015 to where they are now. Almost all of these are shocking, so let's dive in and revisit what was a weird time in wrestling and how far some of these stars have come since then.

(Image credit: WWE)

Liv Morgan

The Women's Revolution was underway in the WWE, but Liv Morgan wasn't really a part of that. The future Women's World Championship holder was a part of the NXT brand, primarily as an extra who would jump on Tyler Breeze during his entrance and cause a scene. Liv also appeared under another ring name, "Marley," and lost a match to Eva Marie. It's quite a far cry from where she is now, as one of the top women's stars in the country.

(Image credit: WWE)

Jey Uso

In 2015, Jey and Jimmy Uso's personalities were that they were twin Samoans. Every effort was made to make them look as identical as possible, which isn't all that hard admittedly, but little was done to differentiate their personalities as well. While they were one of the most dominant tag teams in the WWE, I don't think anyone would ever imagine "Main Event" Jey Uso would one day be an Intercontinental Champion.

(Image credit: WWE)

Roman Reigns

You'd never know it when he marches to the ring to thunderous chants as the OTC, but a decade ago, the WWE fandom at-large was livid Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble. So much so that they booed him during his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar, and were even more relieved when Seth Rollins cashed-in and took the title. Roman's 2015 briefly got better when he finally won the championship that November, only to immediately lose it to Sheamus, who cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase.

(Image credit: WWE)

Cody Rhodes

If you believed in 2015 that Cody Rhodes would be the face of the WWE, people were probably looking at you the same way they did his bizarre character Stardust. Rhodes' persona was a spinoff to his brother Goldust, and while he had a high point in a feud with then-Arrow star Stephen Amell, this persona ultimately drove Rhodes from the WWE. He left the company to prove he could be a main event superstar, and a decade later, it's hard to say he was wrong to make that move, having returned in 2022.

(Image credit: WWE)

Becky Lynch

2015 was Becky Lynch's first year on the main roster, as part of the Women's Revolution that changed the women's division in WWE forever. It may seem funny now, but she was actually paired with Paige and Charlotte Flair, and seen primarily as the third in the group. Lynch ended up losing to both of her allies when the faction split, while the other two went on to win titles in the women's division. Who would've thought a decade later, she'd be using Ric Flair's "The Man" nickname and be one of the top champions of the company?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WWE)

The Miz

The Miz and Damian Sandow were deeply entangled during the former's Hollywood A-Lister era, and the WWE crowd loved it. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and the duo ended up in a feud against each other, which concluded with Miz defeating his former partner and going their separate ways. While Miz shed his tag-team partner, he has retained portions of the Hollywood A-Lister persona today in his character.

(Image credit: WWE)

Finn Bálor

2015 was the middle of Finn Bálor's memorable NXT title run, in which his trademark demon was out in full force. That run played a large part in the WWE making him the company's first Universal Champion when he joined the main roster the following year, though an injury forced him to relinquish the title. Bálor slowly shed the Demon persona and struggled to find the same success in the years that followed, but is starting to get back on track as leader of the Judgment Day.

(Image credit: WWE)

Seth Rollins

2015 was a huge turning point for Seth Rollins, who had just captured the WWE championship in one of the most exciting finishes to a WrestleMania main event by defeating Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar after cashing in his Money In The Bank Briefcase. This is where I'd argue he began the transition from corporate McMahon stooge to "The Architect" we know now, which slowly gave way to more elaborate outfits and more of a personality.

(Image credit: WWE)

Wade Barrett

If you thought this would be a list solely of professional wrestlers in WWE who remained pro wrestlers the entire decade, then I'm afraid I have some "bad news." It's easy to forget now that he's on the commentary team that Wade Barrett had real momentum when he was a wrestler for the company and seemed to be on track to be a main-event star. Fortunately, he's proven to be a gem on SmackDown, NXT, Raw and wherever the company wants him to call matches next.

Not everyone has changed so drastically as these people did in the WWE over the past decade, and that's fine. Sometimes, being Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio is a timeless gimmick that doesn't age poorly in any era. Those guys are legends for that reason, and I think it's fair to say a lot of these people were not their fully realized selves in pro wrestling. It's good to see they found their way, whatever that was, and that we'll see a bulk of them at WrestleMania.

Catch Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET and SmackDown on USA on Fridays at the same time. Anyone who hasn't watched in a decade is missing out on some good wrestling, so get back on it as we march through WrestleMania season onto the big two-night event.