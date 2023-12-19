After The Iron Claw, Would Zac Efron Do A Celebrity WWE Appearance? Here’s What He Said

It feels like 2006 with how much press Zac Efron is currently getting. Not that I’m complaining. The former High School Musical was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while also in the midst of the press tour for his new movie The Iron Claw which will be released in the US on December 22nd.

In the movie, Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, a dynasty professional wrestler who popularized the iron claw professional wrestling hold. Given that the movie centers on wrestling, some fans have been wondering if he or any of the other The Iron Claw stars, like Jeremy Allen White, will make an appearance on WWE.

Well, thanks to ComicBook.com, fans finally have their answer. When asked if any of them would be interested in participating in a celebrity match during the wrestling show, the former Wildcat had this to say:

We could all get up there. I think it would be something really fun to do. Maybe we could do it as promotion for the film.

It wouldn’t be the first time the wrestling entertainment giant welcomed a celebrity into their ring. In fact, celebrity appearances are a bit of a thing at the annual Wrestlemania event, though they don’t always get in the ring to fight. Still, Efron and his fellow co-stars could follow in the footsteps of Jackass crew member Johnny Knoxville who body-slammed Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38, or even rapper Bad Bunny who has faced off against several WWE wrestlers in recent years.

There’s not a doubt in my mind that the Baywatch star couldn’t hold his own in the ring, especially after getting ripped for The Iron Claw. The transformation included old-school body-building techniques, Olympic lifting, and daily workouts that lasted hours. If I were a WWE wrestler, I’d definitely watch out.

Who knows, maybe The Greatest Showman actor will pull a reverse Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and many other WWE wrestlers and transition from being a professional actor into being a professional wrestler. Stranger things have happened.

For now, the only wrestling Efron is confirmed to be doing takes place in The Iron Claw. The wrestling biopic is officially making the rounds with critics and they can’t stop talking about Efron's “heartbreaking” performance. In fact, CinemaBlend’s own review joined the review buzz, giving the movie four out of five stars.

Despite the high praise, the A24 movie was snubbed by the 2024 Golden Globes. Fans are hopeful that the lack of recognition won’t set a precedent and that this incredible movie will get the recognition it deserves when the Academy Awards announces their nominees at the end of January.

There’s a lot that we know about The Iron Claw but we’re still learning more every day as Efron and the rest of the cast continue their extensive press tour. One thing is for sure, you’re not going to want to miss what many are calling the best wrestling movie in a long time so head to those movie theater websites and secure your ticket for December 22nd. While you’re at it, check out what else is coming to the big screen this month with our 2023 movie calendar, and start planning next year’s movie theater visits with our 2024 movie calendar.