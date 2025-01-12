As Former WWE Star Melina Is Allegedly 'Unreachable' Amid The LA Wildfires, An Organization Sends A Message To Fans

Update: Former WWE superstar Melina has made contact and is confirmed safe from the California wildfires. The following was shared by @LGBTQwrestling on X:

We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us. 💜 #ThankYou

The California wildfires have impacted the lives of celebrities and general residents and halted the production of various shows. Aside from that, there's now a growing concern in the wrestling community for one of its esteemed members. Former WWE champion Melina Nava Perez is said to have been "unreachable" amidst the tragedy. Now, an organization has put out a message to fans.

With upcoming WWE events around the corner, this would typically be a time for fans to celebrate and prepare for the Royal Rumble. Of course, concern over Melina Perez's well-being definitely supersedes that. The @CauliflowerAlleyClub reported on X that the superstar hasn't been reachable and made the following appeal to fans:

Reading on X that apparently former WWE superstar Melina has reportedly been unreachable amidst the wildfire oubreak in Los Angeles. If anyone knows her whereabouts or can contact her it would be a great relief to everyone concerned about her safely. Please share, Thank you.🙏

The Palisades and Eaton fires in California have brought the official death toll up to 16. NBC Los Angeles also reports, though, that the death toll is expected to rise as firefighters work their way through the devastation. With no word from the 45-year-old wrestling veteran, there's growing concern she may be impacted by the fires, but that's unclear at this time.

Known simply as Melina in the ring, the star was one of the best wrestlers of her era in the WWE. Not only is she a three-time WWE Women's champion but a two-time Diva's Champion as well. As a whole, she was a part of the wrestling organization's roster from 2004 to 2011 before being released.

Despite her release, Melina has remained active in the wrestling world and even returned to WWE a couple of times in recent years. Her latest return was a surprise entrance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, in which she was eliminated by Sasha Banks after a minute. Those who missed that memorable match can check it out now if they have a Peacock subscription.

With so much speculation running rampant right now, it should be emphasized that we don't know that there's not much information about Melina beyond that she cannot be contacted and that this organization works with retired wrestlers and would presumably have the means to reach her. A quick look at her X and Instagram profiles shows she hasn't shared anything since December 2nd, when she promoted a wrestling show that she'd be at in Richmond, Indiana.

In short, it doesn't seem as though Melina is frequently on social media, so it's hard to say if she's aware of the fact that people are trying to contact her. Also, at this point, it doesn't seem that anyone has any concrete evidence that she was impacted by the fires. For now, fans should wait for more information and official announcements as they become available. Those who have relevant information can also reach out as noted in @CauliflowerAlleyClub's post.

CinemaBlend continues to send its thoughts to all those impacted by the California wildfires, as our heart goes out to those who are hurting.