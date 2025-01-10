'All My Aloha.' See Jason Momoa Share Footage And Shout Out First Responders For Holding The Fire Line In Fernwood

As the wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles, many celebrities are using their platforms to provide updates about their homes , neighborhoods and lives as well as resources. In Jason Momoa’s case, he’s using his Instagram to share footage from Fernwood, California of the fire and firefighters working to put it out. He’s also using those posts to give big thanks to the first responders who are working to keep everyone safe.

Posting updates from Fernwood, California, Jason Momoa, uploaded this scary video of fires burning at 5:45 a.m. yesterday. The sight is terrifying, and it’s an example of the kind of flames that are damaging all sorts of homes around LA:

At the time of this writing, the Palisades Fire has threatened 13,306 structures and is almost 20,000 acres in size, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection . A more positive update is it’s at 6% containment at the moment.

On that note, Momoa also used his IG to post photos of the fire trucks driving in to hold the line. Writing, “Stay safe. All my aloha,” the Fast X actor uploaded the following images:

The actor’s Instagram Story has also been utilized to show the work being done to put out the fires near him. For example, he posted two videos of helicopters dumping water on the flames around Fernwood. You can see a screenshot of that as well as the hearts he left for those fighting the fires below:

Along with Momoa, Chris Pratt, Mark Hamill and many more have spoken up about the fires that have led to major devastation and evacuation. The damage these fires have caused is insurmountable, and many have lost their homes because of them.

Over the last few days, we’ve seen many celebrities share news about the state of their homes. Mandy Moore’s partially burned down, Billy Crystal lost his entire house, Kevin Smith’s was saved, and the examples go on and on. As the fires continue to burn and updates continue to come out about the state of their containment, so do the personal stories about how people’s lives have been impacted by them.

Obviously, these fires will also impact the 2025 TV schedule and 2025 movie releases in some ways. Production has already been delayed on shows like NCIS , Grey’s Anatomy and more. Seeing as shows like those are in the middle of seasons, this could mean there are slight delays on episodes as we move into the second half of their current runs. The fires have also stopped productions like Fallout Season 2 from starting.

However, at the moment, the primary focus is on making sure everyone stays safe and the fires get put out. Then, work can start back up again.

As we get updates on all of this, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.