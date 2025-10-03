'A Different Time' WWE Legend The Godfather Reveals Why Strip Clubs Were Great For Wrestlers To Hang Out In, And It's Not Entirely Why You'd Think

One of the most common comments wrestlers from the Attitude era will make regarding the new generation is that they don't spend their free time like those from the old school did. Instead of playing video games or starting workout channels on YouTube, The Godfather shared how a bulk of the roster would hit up the strip clubs at the end of the night.

In an interview with esportsbets.com, The Godfather spilled all the secrets about he and his former colleagues hitting up strip clubs when they were done performing at house shows, Monday Night Raw, or SmackDown. I'm not sure many wrestling fans would be surprised by that, given the persona he took on after his Papa Shango phase, but they may be more surprised by the WWE legend who was often with him:

80% of the time Taker and I would probably be at a strip club. We'd have our own section. We would have a good time, we would spend a lot of money. The bar would close, everybody would leave, and they'd usually let us stay in there and hang out a little bit longer, and get a little bit more private.

I'm not sure I've ever heard The Undertaker frequently mentioned going to strip clubs while hearing about his greatest WWE moments, but we're learning a lot about the WWE legend now that he's officially retired his persona in public. Not sure how The Deadman will feel about this being openly talked about, but in fairness, it's a new thing for people to talk about what he was up to in his personal time.

While strip clubs wouldn't be something you'd see in an episode of WWE: Unreal in 2025, they were apparently a part of the wrestling experience back in the day for these WWE superstars. As for why that was, Godfather chalked it up to the times:

We spent a lot of time in strip clubs. It was a different time back then. There was no social media, no laptops, no cell phones, they just came out with beepers.

These days, it would be very easy to take a video of a WWE superstar in a strip club and blast it publicly, which wouldn't go over well in this current era. I'm sure it was less of a problem in The Godfather's era, in which the company was frequently under fire for its oversexualization of women superstars.

While I can't imagine modern superstars would head there before upcoming WWE events, it was a haven of sorts for The Godfather and other unnamed wrestlers. Not because of what was there, but because, as the legend staed, it was a place where they would go and not have to deal with the fans:

The whole card would go to strip clubs every night, and you would go there not only because of the girls, but because most of the guys were there to see the girls, not to see you so it was a good place to hang out and not get harassed, to be able to be yourself.

I think there's something a little sad about feeling like one can only be themselves in the solitude of an after-hours strip club hang. At the same time, however, this may be why modern superstars are more willing to talk about how they are performers, and just trying to be normal people when they aren't on the clock for the WWE.

I do love hearing these odd types of stories, and in fairness, it's one of the tamer ones I've read from a wrestler from the past. There was no talk of drunken exploits, a fight that broke out between people, or a pro wrestler taking a massive poop on a plane.

As for what The Godfather is up to these days, he's still making appearances at WWE events and is thankful for his health, months removed from a serious car accident. He had been traveling with another person in a truck when it began to hydroplane, eventually rolling over three times before coming to a stop. It's a pretty scary incident, but apparently, he's no worse for wear and back to giving interviews about his past in the WWE.

SmackDown airs on the WWE on USA on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in as the company moves closer to John Cena's final match in December, and sets the stage for all that's going to happen during WrestleMania season.