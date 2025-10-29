There’s A Good Chance WWE Will Give Us Some Major Title Changes This Weekend

We’re about to get our fifth episode of WWE’s recently rebooted Saturday Night’s Main Event, and to be honest, the results have been a lot closer to a glorified Monday Night Raw than a PLE. Maybe it’s because of the commercials. Maybe it’s because of how WWE is booking the shows, but the collective fan excitement has fallen substantially over the last year… because very little of consequence has happened at any of the four previous shows (and there's not enough Jesse Ventura).

That may be about to change though. There’s a legitimate chance that we might see multiple world championships change hands this weekend. Throw in the fact that the show is airing on Peacock without commercials, as opposed to the previous episodes, and there’s every reason to think this could be the most consequential Main Event in decades, maybe the most consequential since more than 30 million people watched Andre The Giant beat Hulk Hogan in their WrestleMania III rematch in 1988. Let’s talk about why.

We Know We're Getting A New World Heavyweight Champion

Regardless of what happens with the rest of the card, The World Heavyweight Championship is changing hands. Seth Rollins got injured and had to vacate the title, and we’re getting CM Punk vs Jey Uso, with the winner claiming the belt. Wrestling fans have very strong and very divisive opinions about who they think should win. No, not just the usual bloviations we always get from wrestling fans. People are specifically and angrily fired up about this specific match.

Jey Uso is arguably the most divisive character on WWE’s entire roster. His meteoric rise to the top of the card, which included a Royal Rumble win earlier this year and a short run with the World Heavyweight Championship in the spring, has probably been the thing fans have argued about most in 2025. Many are very ready to see him get back to the mountaintop, while others think he shouldn’t be anywhere near the main event.

Throw in CM Punk, who has been one of the most divisive figures in wrestling over the last two decades, plus the absence of fan favorite LA Knight who many feel belongs in the match, and it’s clear whatever happens here is going to generate a lot of hot takes. It’s also going to probably be the primary storyline for the next few months on Monday Night Raw and may even have direct implications for WrestleMania 42. So, yeah, we’re getting a title change, and it’s really going to matter.

There Could Be Up To 3 Additional Title Changes Too

No, this is not my way of saying there are three other championship matches technically on the card. A lot of PLEs and previous Saturday Night’s Main Events are/ were filled with a bunch of title matches. I’m telling you that there are three matches here that actually have some doubt about the outcome. These aren’t Bret Hart beating Papa Shango for the WWE Championship in 1992. It’s very easy to play out a scenario in which some of these belts do change hands.

The most likely of the three to see a title change is Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill. WWE fans have been waiting to see Cargill take the next step since she signed with the Fed. Unfortunately, between injuries and a perception that her in-ring skills and transitions haven’t developed as much as we all hoped, what seemed like a sure thing has become increasingly less sure. She lost to Stratton in barely 7 minutes at SummerSlam, but Cargill surprised fans with a new look and a heel turn last week. If she’s going to take the next step and become a singles champion, now feels like the best moment for her to do so.

Cody Rhodes’ title defense isn’t exactly a shoe-in either. Yes, he’s held the WWE Championship for the majority of the last year and a half, but Drew McIntyre has been doing the best work of his entire career. Fans are clamoring for something new, and this could be a chance to really surprise everyone and go in an exciting new direction. Rumors have swirled that Cody actually pitched to Triple H and the writers that he wanted to lose the title during his last match with McIntyre at WrestlePalooza in September. They said no, but given they’re going back to this feud so quickly, maybe they’ve reconsidered.

And then there’s Dirty Dominik Mysterio. The Intercontinental Champion is arguably the most over mid-carder on the entire roster. Fans have fallen in love with his heelish tactics. It’s likely he’s going to retain his title here, but given the match is against both Penta and Rusev, WWE has opened up the possibility he could lose without getting pinned. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but there’s probably a one in four chance it does, which makes it more likely than most title matches we get at Saturday Night’s Main Events and lower status PLEs.

To Sum Up

Saturday Night’s Main Event has had a reputation for a long time as being a snoozefest. Not this weekend. We know we’re getting at least one world championship to change hands, and I would be shocked if at least one other title didn’t get a new owner too. That’ll probably be Jade Cargill beating Tiffany Stratton, but Cody Rhodes is in big time jeopardy too. We haven’t been able to say that about many of his title defense over the last year and a half. This one is in doubt, and I love that.

It’s the nature of the business that not every event is going to be the most exciting. It’s the nature of Saturday Night’s Main Event that it’s not going to rival WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble. This weekend, however, is the best and most compelling card we’ve seen in a long time. It will feature title changes, and I cannot wait.