Chelsea Green Shared Her Thoughts On The Women’s United States Title A Year After Winning It, And Her Blunt Take On How It’s Being Booked

This November will mark a year since the WWE introduced the women's United States and Intercontinental titles. In regard to the former, Chelsea Green was given the honor of being the first person to hold the title, and she really went above and beyond to make it as meaningful as any pre-existing title out there. Now, Green is getting real about that distinction, and she didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts with us.

CinemaBlend recently had the opportunity to speak to Chelsea Green recently, and given we've had almost a full year to see these titles develop, change hands, and grow, I wanted to get her thoughts on it. Green started with the positive and pointed out the sheer necessity of having more titles for women given the current state of the WWE:

I definitely am so happy that we introduced those titles, because I felt like for a long time we were missing, we were missing opportunities for a bunch of the girls. We just have such a stacked roster between Raw SmackDown, NXT. I mean, now we've got ID, we've got Evolve, we've got LFG. We have so many different brands, and we just didn't have enough titles to really represent all the girls and the variety of women, you know, and so I'm very happy that we got them. I think that they've been a beautiful addition in terms of getting people in the mix, getting women to have a spot on TV.

It's funny to look back at CinemaBlend's list of most interesting WWE women's wrestlers from just three years ago and see how many names are not on that list. Since then we've seen the rise of Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria, Giulia and of course, Chelsea Green ( and her incredible outfits). With all those women taking over wrestling, and everyone that was on that list three years ago mostly relevant, it's a wonder it took this long to add two more titles to the mix.

Of course, the addition of more titles means that the WWE has to make time for even more women's matches. Historically, the company has not given women the same amount of time on television or PLEs as the men's matches, which means the gaps between title defenses and storylines can be that much longer. That said, if the roster is there to put on high-quality matches, the women should be getting more time. It seems like Chelsea Green agrees when she talked about where the titles should go from here:

Do I think that we're doing all we can with them? No. I would love to see more being done with them. I want, I want Giulia to be wrestling on TV every single week with that title. I wanted Zelina on TV every single week. I want Michin to win the title and be on TV every single week. There's so many hours of WWE, and we can find a place for those championships if we try. It's tough. I'm not a part of the creative meetings. I don't know how that looks. So all that I can do on my end is make the title mean something. I hope that by putting it out there on social media and making storylines on social media, it garners the attention that those titles deserve.

Chelsea Green certainly is great at doing the most with her character, and making her presence felt when people tune into Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription or watch SmackDown on USA. Unfortunately, the WWE has to make choices on whether it's going to highlight it current champions or the crowd favorites people want to see when they buy a ticket.

If the answer were simple, I'm assuming the WWE would have already figured out a way to give its women more time. That's my hope, anyway because, with recent acquisitions like Jordynne Grace and other women coming up in NXT or coming over from AAA and TNA, that problem isn't going away anytime soon.

There are other opportunities for WWE superstars like Chelsea Green to shine, of course, such as the recent release of WWE: Unreal. While I didn't initially think I'd enjoy the series as a wrestling fan, seeing the reality behind what goes into Green and others' performances really made me appreciate pro wrestling even more.

We'll see how much of the spotlight women get in the WWE as the calendar year continues, and we prepare for the start of WrestleMania season in 2026. I'm excited to see the women's United States and Intercontinental championships grow and to see who will hold those titles in the coming months.