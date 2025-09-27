Chelsea Green Shared Her Thoughts On The Women’s United States Title A Year After Winning It, And Her Blunt Take On How It’s Being Booked
She's the person I want to hear from the most.
This November will mark a year since the WWE introduced the women's United States and Intercontinental titles. In regard to the former, Chelsea Green was given the honor of being the first person to hold the title, and she really went above and beyond to make it as meaningful as any pre-existing title out there. Now, Green is getting real about that distinction, and she didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts with us.
CinemaBlend recently had the opportunity to speak to Chelsea Green recently, and given we've had almost a full year to see these titles develop, change hands, and grow, I wanted to get her thoughts on it. Green started with the positive and pointed out the sheer necessity of having more titles for women given the current state of the WWE:
It's funny to look back at CinemaBlend's list of most interesting WWE women's wrestlers from just three years ago and see how many names are not on that list. Since then we've seen the rise of Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria, Giulia and of course, Chelsea Green ( and her incredible outfits). With all those women taking over wrestling, and everyone that was on that list three years ago mostly relevant, it's a wonder it took this long to add two more titles to the mix.
Of course, the addition of more titles means that the WWE has to make time for even more women's matches. Historically, the company has not given women the same amount of time on television or PLEs as the men's matches, which means the gaps between title defenses and storylines can be that much longer. That said, if the roster is there to put on high-quality matches, the women should be getting more time. It seems like Chelsea Green agrees when she talked about where the titles should go from here:
Chelsea Green certainly is great at doing the most with her character, and making her presence felt when people tune into Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription or watch SmackDown on USA. Unfortunately, the WWE has to make choices on whether it's going to highlight it current champions or the crowd favorites people want to see when they buy a ticket.
If the answer were simple, I'm assuming the WWE would have already figured out a way to give its women more time. That's my hope, anyway because, with recent acquisitions like Jordynne Grace and other women coming up in NXT or coming over from AAA and TNA, that problem isn't going away anytime soon.
There are other opportunities for WWE superstars like Chelsea Green to shine, of course, such as the recent release of WWE: Unreal. While I didn't initially think I'd enjoy the series as a wrestling fan, seeing the reality behind what goes into Green and others' performances really made me appreciate pro wrestling even more.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We'll see how much of the spotlight women get in the WWE as the calendar year continues, and we prepare for the start of WrestleMania season in 2026. I'm excited to see the women's United States and Intercontinental championships grow and to see who will hold those titles in the coming months.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.