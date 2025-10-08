Full 2025 Crown Jewel Predictions Including A Lot Of Thoughts On Seth Rollins And The Vision

Do you remember the last time there was a WWE PLE without a title on the line? Sure, Triple H and company will tell you that technically both the men and women’s Crown Jewel Championships are on the line this weekend in Perth, Australia, but to be honest, the wrestling fanbase hasn’t really decided whether to care about those titles. Maybe 20 from now, saying someone won eight Crown Jewel Championships will mean something, but since the concept is so new, the two yearly matches kind of just feel like glorified exhibitions.

For those of you who may be out of the loop, WWE rolled out a concept last year called the Crown Jewel Championship. Each year, the men’s WWE Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion face each other for the Crown Jewel Championship, and the women in those positions do the same thing. The individual titles they hold don’t change hands. It’s sort of a bragging rights thing, but even so, it does give us a sense of what the pecking order is.

As with any other prominent PLE matches, the winner always receives a nice little shot of positive momentum, as they can deliver a fiery promo talking about how they beat one of the most prominent wrestlers on the roster. The loser, of course, gets the same amount of negative momentum and has to explain away their loss. That stuff does matter. It gives us a sense of how WWE feels about its own champions internally, and in the case of Seth Rollins in particular, it’s probably going to tell us a lot about the future of his stable, The Vision.

Before I get into that, though, here’s a quick snapshot of how my predictions have been going with some notable events, plus my overall record. I’ve done every PLE since WrestleMania 38, and while my record is not good enough to fight for the Crown Jewel Championship, it might at least get me a spot as a talking head on the pre-show.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Wins Losses '25 Rumble 3 1 WrestleMania 41 9 3 '25 SummerSlam 7 5 WrestlePalooza 3 2 Overall 202 76

Roman Reigns Vs Bronson Reed In An Australian Street Fight

I’m not really sure what to say here. These two fought back at Clash In Paris, and I hoped and predicted Bronson Reed would win. It was a bold take, given Reigns almost never loses, but I felt like my reasoning was sound. Reigns was about to leave to go film Street Fighter, and Reed was starting to pick up momentum after he stole The Tribal Chief’s shoes and started wearing them around his neck. I felt like he could beat Reigns up badly, which would explain his absence from WWE programming, and a signature win would cause wrestling fans to look at Reed as a possible main event player and not just Seth Rollins’ henchman.

Well, some of that happened. Reed beat up Reigns so badly that he had to be stretchered out and missed more than a month of WWE programming to go film his movie, but the beatdown only happened after Roman won the match. It was a finish designed to protect both men, but it was also a missed opportunity to elevate Reed, who no longer carries around shoes and has lost a bit of his momentum.

Given this match is an Australian Street Fight, there is certainly a chance Bron Breakker interferes to help Bronson Reed finally beat Roman Reigns. That would be my preference, as I really want to see Reed elevated, but if they were going to let him get a win over Reigns, it confuses me why they didn’t just do that last time when he was going to be out for more than a month anyway. It seems like last time was preferable for a tsunami of reasons, but I’m not in the behind the scenes meetings, so maybe I’m missing something.

I think the long-term plan here is for Roman to finish his feud with Reed, then feud with Breakker, and then feud with Rollins, culminating in a WrestleMania match next year. So, I’m going to predict Roman is going to come out on top here and then start working with the other Bron moving forward. We’ll see though.

Predicted Winner: Roman Reigns

John Cena Vs AJ Styles

In my Wrestlepalooza predictions, I said there’s a real chance Cena doesn’t lose again for his entire retirement tour. Turns out I was wrong. Not only did he lose to Brock Lesnar at the last PLE, he got eviscerated in embarrassing fashion like it was SummerSlam 2014. I was shocked. Many WWE fans on social media were outraged at the booking decision. Now, Cena is back for a match against AJ Styles, and fans are wondering if we could see him lose again.

I don’t think so. Yes, anything is on the table, as we’ve seen several shocking times during Cena’s retirement tour, but I don’t think they’re going to have him lose two matches in a row when he has so few dates left. Plus, as much as I love Styles, he hasn’t exactly had a ton of signature wins over the last few years. Brock always gets pushed to the top every time he comes back, but nothing about Styles’ booking lately indicates they’re getting ready to put a rocket on him.

I think Cena is going to get back on track here with a win and then I think we’ll start getting whatever story leads into his final match.

Predicted Winner: John Cena

Rhea Ripley And Iyo Sky Vs Asuka And Kairi Sane

Rhea Ripley isn’t the only Australian on the card this weekend in Perth. Bronson Reed is also from Down Under, but whether he wins or loses, I have a hard time imagining Rhea putting anyone else over here. She’s the biggest female star in the history of the business, and if she’s not going to be in the championship picture, she needs to be asserting her dominance in matches like this.

I think there’s a good chance we could get a breakdown of Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley’s friendship at some point, possibly culminating in a WrestleMania match between the two, but we’re a long ways out from that. What’s more likely is Iyo continues her feud with her former friends the Kabuki Warriors after this, and she has a match with Asuka at a major upcoming PLE, possibly SummerSlam.

Regardless though, Iyo and Rhea are almost certainly going over. This is not going to main event, and if Rhea loses, the crowd is not going to be happy for the rest of the show. Plus, there’s just no point in the Kabuki Warriors winning. Asuka has already misted both Rhea and Iyo and has a perceived upper hand in the feud. It makes all the sense in the world for them to even the score here.

Predicted Winner: Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky

Stephanie Vaquer Vs Tiffany Stratton For The Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

This should be a terrific match between two of the most talented and athletic women on the entire roster. Vaquer, having just won her world championship, is going to be hungry and eager to prove herself. She hasn’t made many appearances on WWE PLEs, and this is a great chance for her to really announce her arrival.

It’s also a good opportunity for Tiffy Time. She’s been WWE Women’s Champion since January, but apart from a feud with Charlotte Flair that was notable for the wrong reasons, she’s spent a lot of that time working with women significantly bigger than her like Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. That’s allowed her to play a certain kind of role, but with Stephanie, who is much smaller and more mobile, it should allow her to do some moves and exchanges she hasn’t been able to bust out in big moments.

As for who is going to win, I have no idea. There’s not really a feud or a lot of backstory between these two. Maybe they’ll want to announce the arrival of Vaquer and show her as championship material with a win here, but that would be coming at the expense of Tiffy, who they clearly see a lot in, given her extended reign. Maybe they’ll want to remind us how good Tiffy can be with the right partner in the ring and justify the rocket they’ve strapped to her with a win here. We’ll see.

Predicted Winner: Tiffy Time

Cody Rhodes Vs Seth Freakin’ Rollins For The Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Look: The Vision hasn’t been going as well as I’m sure everyone involved wants. Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Becky Lynch have all done some good work individually and had some nice moments and matches, but they don’t have a ton of momentum right now. A lot of their weekly segments, which are arguably the A-Plots of WWE programming, have been halfway decent but not really a reason unto themselves to tune into Raw.

There needs to be a better story, and WWE is trying to create that right now with this match. Rollins is suffering from some kind of crisis of confidence since he’s lost to Cody Rhodes three times since The American Nightmare returned (including in that iconic Hell In A Cell match), and Heyman told him very directly this week on Raw that he’ll lose the respect of his underlings if he doesn’t win the match. That has the potential for an exciting story, win or lose.

I think, in this case, it’s probably going to lead to a win. The Vision is a relatively new stable, and if the story is that Breakker and Reed are going to lose confidence in Rollins if he loses, I don’t know that there’s enough reason for them to actually stay with him. He hasn’t shown them enough success to stick out through trying times, but it also feels weird to break up the stable so quickly. That would be a sign it didn’t work, and Triple H, Bruce Prichard and company were just cutting their losses and moving on. I think it’s way too early to do that. So, by that logic, I think Rollins needs to win.

Predicted Winner: Seth Rollins