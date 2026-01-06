Welp, That Didn't Last Long. Rumors Are Swirling Ellen DeGeneres Is Already Planning To Exit The UK

Ellen Degeneres has been a celebrity for a long time, making waves as an accomplished stand-up comedian, actor, and talk show host. People loved her comedy specials, including the most recent one For Your Approval which was released for those with a Netflix subscription. But following some controversies, Degeneres moved to the U.K. with her wife Portia de Rossi. Although a recent report indicates she might be ready to return to The States. Let's break it all down.

After years of being known as the kindest talk show host on TV, Degeneres faced backlash over reports of a toxic work environment. The Ellen Degeneres Show ended in 2021 after nearly two decades on the air, and the host has been enjoying some privacy across the pond. But a new report by The Daily Mail claims (per an anonymous source) that Degeneres and de Rossi have plans to "come home soon" and resettle on the West Coast of The United States.

This is just a rumor at this point, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt. But considering how surprising her move to the U.K. was, it might track to some fans that she'd eventually return to America. We'll just have to wait and see if this anonymous source's information ends up being legit.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's been a number of years since Ellen fired her top producers after the reports of her behavior on the talk show went viral. The chatter surrounding her alleged behavior has quieted, which might be why she and her wife are considering returning to the states. Back in April there were also rumors about Degeneres planning a return to TV, so we'll have to see if that actually happens.

Ellen Degeneres is far from the only celebrity to move abroad following notable controversies. After the verdict of the Amber Heard/ Johnny Depp trial was revealed, both actors went to Europe; Depp moved to London while Heard settled down in Madrid.

Prior to her controversies going viral, Degeneres had a pretty sterling reputation in Hollywood. Her talk show was wildly popular, as was her message for viewers to "be kind to one another." She also starred as Dory in the Finding Nemo franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) and had great success as a stand-up, including her various specials like the iconic Here and Now. This is partly why the accusations made against her were so viral; they stood in stark juxtaposition to the public perception of her at the time.

Only time will tell if/when Ellen and Portia return to the states, and how the talk show host's career recovers. For now, fans can re-watch episodes of The Ellen Degeneres Show on the Roku Channel.