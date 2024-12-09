Jesse Ventura Talked About How Saturday Night's Main Event Will Differ From Traditional WWE Shows, And I'm So Damned Hyped

I don't think there's any upcoming WWE event I'm as jazzed about as the return of Saturday Night's Main Event. The main event match had me thrilled enough, and hearing Jesse Ventura will return as a host put me over the top. Now, "The Body" himself is sharing info ahead of big premiere, and I'm so damned hyped after hearing his promo.

Ventura, who famously went from pro wrestling to politics, is back in the saddle at WWE as part of the Saturday Night's Main Event commentary team. The former Minnesota governor appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to preview what viewers will see when they tune in on NBC or with their Peacock subscription, and this sounds awesome:

What's exciting about it–and I got the word on this–the whole show is going to be a throwback. That means it's going to look like it did before. The wrestlers are not coming down that ramp. They're not coming with all the lights and spectacular. They're coming in through the crowd like the old days. That's why they brought me back.

I love the sound of that. No ramp walk or pyro. Just two superstars walking through the crowd to the ring with their music blaring in the stadium. It was an awesome vibe back when Saturday Night's Main Event did it back then, and I can only imagine it'll be even cooler now. Imagine security pushing through the crowd as Cody makes his way to the ring with the entire crowd singing "Kingdom" and then tell me that doesn't sound badass.

What also sounds badass is having Jesse Ventura back in the WWE, who rocked some of the most outlandish outfits you'd ever see a professional wrestler in. While he did find himself on the outside of the company back in the day, he confirmed that the leash is off and he will be free to speak his mind on commentary:

Handcuffs are off, I can say anything I want about anyone. I am, I’m very excited about it. I don’t discuss finances, but it’s acceptable and I’ll be doing four a year,

I'm sure there are some restrictions, and we won't hear Jesse Ventura talking about why he hates the movie American Sniper, but who knows? Is giving one of the best WWE commentators of the 1980s a microphone on live television a risk you have to take? Well, Ventura is known for being eccentric, but it seems the wrestling company is confident enough he'll toe the line to broadcast him on NBC four times a year. I am curious about who we'll see appearing with him on the commentary team.

As mentioned, Saturday Night's Main Event will feature Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Championship. It's also been confirmed that the Gunther will defend his Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan will defend her title against Iyo Sky. The night will also end with the company crowning the first Women's United States Champion, so be sure to clear that Saturday night schedule!

Catch the premiere of Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, December 14th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend only had a couple of missteps on our Survivor Series predictions, so be sure to tune in for our picks for this big television event.