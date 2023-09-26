WWE Officially Signed Jade Cargill, And I Think We All Know Who She's Coming After

From the time it was reported that Jade Cargill was leaving AEW, wrestling fans who weren't concerned about Tony Khan's brand started speculating about when she'd eventually sign with the WWE. Well, it only took a little under two weeks for the official announcement confirming that Jade Cargill is coming to the WWE and will begin a multi-year contract. "Big Jade" is reportedly already at the brand's performance center, but I think we all know where her arc is going.

Now that the WWE has officially announced Jade Cargill is in the company, we're left to speculate what's next. As of now, we don't know whether or not she'll start out on NXT or skip forward straight to the main roster. I think Cargill is a name that needs no introduction in the brand, and if the powers that be understand that, she could very well be headed straight for the top to take on one champion.

Jade Cargill's Arrival Sets Her On The Path To WrestleMania 40 Against Rhea Ripley

While she may have some stiff competition following Nia Jax's controversial return, Rhea Ripley has largely dominated the women's division ever since she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the title. It's clear at this point she needs someone at another level to defeat her, someone who is just as unstoppable.

Who better than Jade Cargill, who established herself as one of the most dominant women's competitors in AEW? Cargill held the TBS Championship for 508 days and went on a 60-0 undefeated streak. That's a level of dominance that exceeds anything Rhea Ripley has accomplished in the WWE thus far, even with her faction Judgment Day slowly becoming the next Bloodline. Cargill's debut sets the stage for "Mami" to face someone for the first time who is her better on paper in every way.

While I originally thought originally thought Nia Jax was the obvious matchup for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, Jade Cargill is the better option. Now it's more of a question of when we'll see her on the main roster and when we'll see these two finally square off in a ring for the first time.

When Will Jade Cargill Make Her Main Roster Debut?

Given how publicly the WWE announced its signing of Jade Cargill, I wouldn't be surprised if she springs up as early as the next SmackDown or Monday Night Raw, even if it's not for an actual match. There's also a chance we'll see her on NXT, as even the greatest superstars in the WWE today start there. In fact, she'd probably be an excellent challenger to take down Becky Lynch and prove that she's a significant threat.

One problem, however, is that Jade Cargill must remain powerful and undefeated in her debut. The trick for the WWE will be to justify building her up to be a dominant force in the brand while still making excuses as to why she can't pursue the Women's Championship as soon as she debuts. Therefore it may just be best to let Becky be, and to start her reign of dominance on the main roster and bypass NXT entirely.

As for how she ends up on the WrestleMania card against Rhea Ripley, the most obvious path is through the Royal Rumble ahead of WrestleMania 40. As much as I hate to see the winners telegraphed so far in advance, it's the easiest way to establish Jade Cargill as a major threat and earn her an opportunity to take on Ripley and earn the title.

Keep an eye out for when Jade Cargill could appear at upcoming WWE events. Monday Night Raw airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on Fox on Fridays at the same time. I'm absolutely hyped for this new era in the women's division, and I think, for the first time in a long time, the women's singles division might be stronger than the men's.