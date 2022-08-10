Kevin Hart Called Out WWE's Brock Lesnar, But Could They Actually Face Off In The Ring?

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are an iconic pairing in and out of Hollywood (even if some believe their friendship is a hoax ), but they obviously don’t do everything together. For example, The Rock had a massive wrestling career in the WWE long before he and Hart ever shared scenes together. That could change though, as a recent interview between the two featured Hart calling out WWE giant Brock Lesnar in a way that makes me wonder if they could eventually face off in a ring, as wild an idea as that might be.

The world knows Kevin Hart for many things, but pro wrestling isn’t one of them, so it was a bit weird to hear him calling out one of the baddest men in sports entertainment all of a sudden. While this could obviously just be two actors riffing and having a good time during an interview, I’m definitely wondering (and more than a little hopeful) about the potential to eventually see Hart and Lesnar squaring off in a WWE wrestling ring.

How Kevin Hart Humorously Called Out Brock Lesnar

Kevin Hart’s bold comments about “The Beast Incarnate” came during an interview with LAD Bible , in which Hart was asked about how he’d fair in the WWE. After Hart gave some humorous answers about a food-based gimmick he’d take on, and having a finger poke for a finishing move of a finger poke, Dwayne Johnson asked him how he’d face someone like Brock Lesnar. The Hart to Heart host kept the big energy rolling in regards to Lesnar, and made some bold and humorous claims about how he’d fair against the legendary wrestler, saying:

Oh, I want some. I want some of that. Sounds like lunch. Sounds like lunch in a bowl. Hey Brock, aka, my bitch, it's time for you to get a little thing called the poke. He's got nothing on me. He's a vegetable, a piece of broccoli. I'll snap him in half and throw the piece I don't want away.

I get we’re talking about the WWE, but anybody calling Brock Lesnar a “bitch” in any context never seems like a wise decision. In any case, Kevin Hart is officially on the record with that comment, and thanks to some other rumors floating around, I think this could be the start of an eventual showdown between them.

Could Kevin Hart And Brock Lesnar Really Face Off During A WWE Event?

Kevin Hart in a wrestling ring against Brock Lesnar sounds like straight-up fantasy at first, considering the size difference, but there’s a lot to consider to believe this is a real thing that could happen. The Royal Rumble is typically held in January, and a time when many celebrities from outside of the WWE make an appearance in the massive Men’s and Women’s matches and compete against guys like Lesnar. Given the fact that Kevin Hart once hosted Monday Night Raw, and anyone with a Peacock premium subscription can stream his series Hart To Hart in addition to upcoming WWE pay-per-views , I think there’s a real chance for cross-promotional purposes bringing the comic actor to the organization in a bigger capacity.

Let’s also not forget that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly took some time off towards the start of 2023, which coincides with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. It’s still rumored that the WWE plans to have The Rock square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 , so Kevin Hart might show up within the wrestling organization at that time as well.

The WWE (and really any organization in the entertainment world) would kill to have Hart and Johnson under the same roof due to their endlessly watchable chemistry , so I think there’s definitely a possibility of it happening, even if it doesn't turn into one of the company's all-time great rivalries. We’ll definitely know something is up if Hart’s comments about Brock Lesnar start making rounds on WWE programming, but for now, we’ll just have to wait to see if there are more updates.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is over on Fox on Fridays at the same time. Tune in to each show for lots of wrestling action, and hopefully, some clues that Kevin Hart could be headed back to the WWE.