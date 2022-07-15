The Rock And Kevin Hart May Roast Each Other Often, But His Jumanji Buddy Opens Up About Why They Keep Doing Projects Together

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have become the unlikely movie duo Hollywood and viewers never knew they needed. The two movie stars have proven they are a winning formula with successes like Central Intelligence and the Jumanji franchise. Of course, their onscreen chemistry has translated into a true Hollywood bromance. Part of being Hollywood BFFs has been the consistent roasting between The Rock and Hart both on and offline. Despite roasting each other often, the comedian opened up about why the co-stars keep doing projects together.

The Jumanji: The Next Level stars haven’t only started Central Intelligence and the action-adventure franchise, but Hart made a notable cameo in Johnson’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw. Given their long onscreen partnership, ET mentioned to the Fatherhood actor that DC League of Super-Pets is the duo’s fifth movie together. Upon hearing the fact, Hart spilled why the two movie stars’ onscreen and real-life relationship keep them doing film after film together.

You know what, I gotta be honest, man it is [like we’re BFFs]. We have a great relationship onscreen, offscreen. Things like this just don’t happen, right? It’s something you definitely have to realize how special it is. It doesn’t have to be this way. You typically don’t have the relationships onscreen and off at this magnitude. I love the fact that we get along. I love that we respond to the material that’s been presented to us. I love that we’re still finding ways to be creative.

The Rock and Hart do have chemistry many actors in Hollywood don’t keep up offscreen. That’s why the duo’s movie output always feels authentic and fun. The Rock's sweet tribute to their friendship perfectly encapsulates their chemistry. Working together with a friend would make any experience worthwhile to repeatedly go back for more projects. It doesn’t hurt that their collaborations have yielded huge box office returns.

While the Jumanji co-stars have love and respect for each other, their friendship has led to some constant trolling (a la Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman). The Super-Pets promotions have been no different as the bankable co-stars went back and forth about birthday gifts with Extra after Hart's star-studded 43rd birthday. Watch Johnson being coerced into sitting with Hart on his Peacock chatfest Hart to Heart in the clip below.

But funny moments between the actors didn’t stop with interviews as The Rock posted a sweet video on his Instagram of a hilarious exchange between him and Hart. The video highlighted the BFFs’ noticeable height difference. But it’s The Jungle Cruise actor’s parental-like move that steals the show. Look at his Instagram post to see how child-like The Man from Toronto star looks next to him below.

With DC League of Super-Pets preparing to enter theaters soon, one looming question has been – will moviegoers get a six-peat with another Jumanji movie? The Rock’s producing partner Hiram Garcia revealed the fourth film is up next on the schedule after the actor, Hart, and Karen Gillan finish working on their current projects. So, there will be a Jumanji: The Next Level sequel already in motion.

As moviegoers wait for the fourth installment, they can hear The Rock and Kevin Hart as Krypto the Super Dog and Ace the Bat-Hound in DC League of Super-Pets, which hits movie theaters on July 29. You can see what other projects the two co-stars are starring in by checking out our 2022 movie schedule.