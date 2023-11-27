'The Haters Fuel Me': Kylie Jenner Admits To Jennifer Lawrence That She Has A Love/Hate Relationship With Being Famous
Kim Kardashian's little sister, indeed.
Jennifer Lawrence has been a fan and friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, so it makes sense that when she sat down to interview Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul would feel comfortable enough to open up about what it was like to grow up in front of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras. Jenner also admitted to some very Kim Kardashian-like behavior when it comes to her haters, and she admitted to J-Law that she has a love/hate relationship with being famous.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, was just 9 years old when her family started filming their E! reality show, so she and sister Kendall Jenner — who has said she finds the spotlight “challenging” — grew up with way more scrutiny than their older Kardashian sisters, who were all in their 20s at the time. Kylie spoke with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine about how she’s used that platform to start makeup and clothing lines, and the Oscar-winning actress asked about the source of her inspiration, which led to this exchange:
- Kylie Jenner: I make notes if I’m getting inspiration. I’m online a lot. Also the haters fuel me.
- Jennifer Lawrence: That’s so Kim of you.
- Kylie Jenner: [Laughs] Yeah.
Kylie Jenner admitted to channeling her older sister when it comes to criticism, and maybe that’s a formula that works. Jenner was named the world’s youngest billionaire in 2019 and is still worth hundreds of millions of dollars. (Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS now has a net worth of $4 billion, according to reports.)
The opportunity afforded to Kylie Jenner from her family’s fame isn’t lost on her, but she told J-Law that with all the positives also came plenty of negatives, including dealing with the media and people’s preconceived notions about her. She said:
She and Kendall Jenner have spoken on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) about just how invasive the paparazzi were when they were teenagers, with photographers calling them “little sluts” to try to get a reaction out of them and "violating" the teens by diving on the ground for upskirt pictures. She continued:
It’s easy to see with some of the things she’s had to deal with why Kylie Jenner has such a love/hate relationship with fame. And while she knows her experience isn’t typical — the good and the bad — it is the hand she was dealt, so it sounds like she’s taking full advantage of it.
You can continue to see how her and all of her sisters deal with the haters and support each other on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday on Hulu. Be sure to also check out what’s new and coming soon on Hulu.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
