NXT Tag Champ Nash Carter Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE Shortly After Winning Title

NXT tag-team champions MSK only recently acquired the tag titles, and now, the day after appearing on an episode of NXT 2.0, it appears their run is over. The WWE has reportedly released Nash Carter – one-half of MSK – not long after series of disturbing allegations about the wrestler surfaced via his wife/Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee. Lee made some pretty startling allegations about her husband, including claims of domestic abuse.

Reports about Nash Carter’s departure have spread like wildfire and have apparently been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful . Carter joined the WWE in 2020, and was one-half of the NXT tag-team MSK alongside Wes Lee. The duo won the NXT tag-team titles on Saturday, April 2 at the NXT Stand And Deliver pay-per-view event (currently available to stream with a Peacock Premium subscription ).

Nash Carter’s wife Kimber Lee gained the internet wrestling world’s attention with photos of facial injuries, which she has claimed were a result of Carter drinking and striking her. Take a look at the photos:

Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/qdYjcneAwCApril 5, 2022 See more

Not long after those photos, Kimber Lee posted another tweet claiming that Nash Carter and his family make "countless" anti-LGBTQIA+ statements. She accompanied the tweet with a photo of Carter in which the wrestler seemingly styled his hair and facial hair to resemble Adolf Hitler, and it appears he’s performing the Nazi salute.

Just another look into the kind of person @NashCarterWWE is….@WWENXT @wwe I’ve hid so much for so long because I was so mentally abused. Not to mention the countless anti LGBTQIA+ statements him and his family make….. pic.twitter.com/hzDciXr8bRApril 5, 2022 See more

It’s unclear at this time if Nash Carter’s alleged release is tied to the accusations made by Kimber Lee. It’s rare for the WWE to release an active champion on its roster, but it does happen. Doing so certainly opens the path for the championship titles in question, as MSK planned to defend their titles on the next episode of NXT 2.0 against Grayson Waller and Sanga.

If reports are true, Nash Carter is the latest superstar of many who have been released by the WWE in 2022 . NXT in general has seen a string of releases as of late, though not for issues as controversial as what’s tied to Nash Carter. Legends like Road Dogg and William Regal were shown the door alongside others, reportedly as part of in-house changes for the brand.

It’s also fair to state that the WWE takes a hard stance on accusations, and even star Ric Flair faced repercussions with the brand after his public statements about claims of sexual assault . The WWE also rebranded its up-and-coming star Walter as Gunther Stark, but quickly changed course to Gunther after people realized the original name’s ties to a former Nazi commander.