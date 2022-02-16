All The WWE Superstars And On-Air Talent Who Left The Company in 2022

If you follow wrestling long enough, you’ll see some of your favorite baby faces and heels leave the company at some point, whether they wanted to be released, or, like in the case of many of the WWE superstars released in 2021, were let go because of those mysterious “budgetary reasons.” And, even though it’s sad to see them go, more times than not, those released from their contracts are able to land on their feet and go on to have even more success elsewhere.

The list of superstars and other on-air talent who have left WWE in 2022 is one that consists of wrestling icons who have spent more than a quarter of a century with the company, some who were just making a name for themselves, and others who are surprising, to saying to say the very least. Here is everyone who has been released (for one reason or another) so far.

William Regal

On January 5, 2022, when the New Year wasn’t even a week old, WWE made its first major round of releases at the evolving NXT 2.0 brand, and at the top of that list was retired wrestler and on-screen NXT General Manager, William Regal, who had been with the company since 1998 (though he did briefly leave for then-rival WCW between 1999 and 2000). Throughout his tenure with the company, Regal put on impressive matches with everyone from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to Bray Wyatt, and ended his in-ring career in a losing effort against Cesaro in 2013. Since then, Regal had served as an on-screen authority figure and backstage producer.

In response to his release, Regal took to Twitter, where he thanked WWE for providing him with an opportunity all those years ago before saying he had nothing bad to say about the company, so don’t even try. He will always be a “Real Man’s Man” in my book.

‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James

Another longtime WWE staple to be released on January 5, 2022 was WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James, who had been with the company off and on dating back to 1994 (though there were multiple breaks during that time where he wrestled outside the company). Like William Regal and other names featured on this list, James was let go as part of the widespread changes made to the NXT brand early in the year.

The same day he was released from WWE, where he had been working as a coach at the Performance Center for the past few years, Jesse James took to Facebook to thank everyone for reaching out before saying there were no hard feelings and that it was just business.



Scott Armstrong

Scott Armstrong, the real-life brother of “Road Dogg” Jesse James, was another longtime WWE employee to be released on January 5, 2022. Armstrong, who joined the company in 2006, spent a large chunk of his 15-year tenure with WWE as a referee, and often played a role in high-profile programs, including the months-long feud between Daniel Bryan and Triple H that started at SummerSlam 2013 and culminated at WrestleMania 30. More recently, Armstrong had stepped into a producer position with the NXT brand.

Armstrong shared an image to his Twitter just one day after being released with the hashtag #ProWrestlingFamilies, which he followed up the next day with another post talking about “losing a good gig.”

Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher had only been with the company for a little less than two years before he left WWE, along with the other NXT personnel released on January 5, 2022. During that time, he briefly served as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle (before the name change and main roster call-up) before walking out on his partner in a losing effort against Imperium. He would also feud and then later team up with Tomasso Ciampa before eventually being written off television as he transitioned to a behind-the-scenes role.

Similar to the other NXT employees let go in early January 2022, Thatcher’s release was chalked up to the “continued evolution of NXT 2.0,” per a WWE statement obtained by Fightful.



Danny Burch

Danny Burch, who spent the entirety of his WWE tenure as part of NXT (2011-2014, 2015-2022), was another wrestler let go by the company on January 5, 2022. Throughout a major portion of his time in NXT, Burch teamed with Oney Lorcan, who was one of the many WWE superstars to be released in 2021.

The same day he was released from his WWE contract, Burch took to Twitter to share his brief thoughts on the matter, saying 2022 had “been fun” five days in.

Hideki Suzuki

Hideki Suzuki, who went by Hachiman, was another NXT wrestler/coach released by WWE on January 5, 2022, bringing an end to his extremely brief tenure with the company. Prior to signing to NXT in April 2021, Suzuki wrestled for various Japanese promotions like All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, Pro Wrestling Zero1, and Inoki Genome Federation.

A few days after his release, Suzuki posted an image on Twitter and said he could wrestle starting in early February 2022.

Samoa Joe

Just one day after nearly a dozen NXT on-air talent and backstage personnel were released, WWE released Samoa Joe for the second time in less than a year on January 6, 2022. A little less than seven months after being re-hired by the company, the former three-time NXT Champion, two-time United States Champion, and winner of the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic took to Twitter to address his release. Even though he was “saddened” to not work with the up-and-coming talent at NXT, the decorated wrestler was excited for their future and his own.

On February 14, 2022, Ring of Honor announced on Twitter that Samoa Joe will be inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame as a member of the inaugural class.

Brian Kendrick

Brian Kendrick, who had been with WWE off and on going back to the 2000, was reportedly granted his release (the fourth time he’s left the company) on February 1, 2022, according to Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, though no reason was provided. Kendrick was supposed to make his in-ring return following a two-year absence prior to his release.

Kendrick was given an opportunity at rival AEW with a debut match against Jon Moxley just one day after his WWE release, but CEO Tony Khan rescinded the offer on Twitter after some of Kendrick’s previous controversial remarks resurfaced.

Shane McMahon

Just a few days after making his shocking return in the 2022 Royal Rumble, Shane McMahon was out, once again, at the company his grandfather started and his father used to revolutionize professional wrestling. According to Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, McMahon was released in the fallout of the issue-plagued event that reportedly had multiple problems, both in the ring and behind the scenes.

It is not yet known what will happen with McMahon in the immediate future, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be going to AEW as a wrestler or producer, though Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated he wouldn’t be against sharing ideas in the future.

Who knows what the future holds for any of the wrestlers and backstage personnel who have left WWE in 2022, but as we've learned in the past, never say never when it comes to professional wrestling.


