Ric Flair Was Kicked Out Of A Restaurant Following A Confrontation Over Bathroom Usage, And The Allegations Are Flying On Social Media

Ric Flair's days in the ring are likely over, but it seems that the wrestling legend is now embroiled in a feud of sorts outside of it. That's because he and the owner of a restaurant have apparently taken issue with each other. This reportedly stems from the two parties getting into an altercation that involved a bathroom, which ended in Flair getting kicked out of the man's establishmnt. Now, a number of allegations are flying on social media.

The wrestling legend, known for big moments in WCW and WWE, took to X recently to air out some grievances in regard to Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza, a chain restaurant located in central Florida. "The Man" was unhappy with how he was treated and alleged that he was 86'd from the establishment following an argument with the staff over a manager taking too long in the restroom:

I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!

It's unclear what the problem was with the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom, specifically whether Ric Flair wished to speak with them or needed to take a stall that was being occupied. The Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza manager, Jerry Roberts, sent a prepared statement to the Gainesville Sun about the situation. While it doesn't give details on the alleged bathroom incident that had the star so worked up, it does credit the staff for appropriately handling the situation and imply that the wrestler's removal was justified:

We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.

This isn't the first time Ric Flair has been engaged in an online feud, as wrestling fans have seen him take on sports commentators and even current WWE star Becky Lynch and more. Fans have also seen instances like the above, in which there are two sides to the story.

A video has made its way to TikTok (via Wrestling News' X account) and shows some of the incident between Ric Flair and the restaurant staff. The former champion can be heard swearing at employees and disputing the claims made. At one point, he even asks one of the workers to "step outside" and stars calling him names. Take a look at the video below:

The Ric Flair restaurant footage. via bussines11.11 on TikTok pic.twitter.com/HqQ4Y9KRkbMay 7, 2024

At first glance, many probably won't view this as one of The Nature Boy's greatest moments. But, in fairness, we're only seeing a part of what happened and don't have complete context.

Additional rumors of Ric Flair's behavior at the restaurant are making rounds, though there's currently no official proof to back them up. An X user claiming to be a manager at a sister location of the pizza chain purported to have additional information on what went down, and the alleged details are wild:

I’m the manager of PiesanosSFP sister location off Archer. Mr Flair was being drunk and disorderly. He woo’d directly into a blind grandmothers face. After being confronted he picked up furniture and swung it menacingly. We love Ric. But he was booger’d.

Since the user provided no proof to back up the comments, readers should take the account with a grain of salt. Ric Flair has been implicated in some wild situations over the course of his career, and "Woo'ing" in the face of a blind grandmother is just about as wild as the disproven claim he received oral sex on a public train.

For those wondering if this incident will impact the star's relationship with the WWE, be aware that he was Ric Flair was released by the company a few years back. For now, his only association with the company is that his daughter, Charlotte, and son-in-law, Andrade, remain on the roster. (Those who want to look back on Flair's most iconic matches may still do so with the use of a Peacock subscription.)

Time will tell if this incident between Ric Flair and the pizza chain goes any further. In the meantime, stay plugged into everything that's going on with upcoming WWE events and fare from other corners of the professional wrestling world.