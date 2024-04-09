The Triple H Era: 7 Reasons WrestleMania 40 Felt Like A New Beginning For WWE

For years now, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been seen as the heir-apparent for the WWE kingdom, the man who would eventually take over from Vince McMahon and lead the company, and professional wrestling as a whole, to a better tomorrow, a new era. And after the electric WrestleMania 40, which saw one of the craziest main event matches in the event’s decades-long history, it looks like we’re in a new chapter, the Triple H Era.

Everything delivered at WrestleMania XL and lived up to the hype. Not only was the massive two-day event a monumental weekend of action, but it also felt like a new beginning for WWE, one where arguably one of the best minds in pro wrestling (his nickname was “The Cerebral Assassin” after all) will hopefully take the industry, and everyone involved, to new heights. And honestly, there are plenty of reasons to feel this way…

(Image credit: WWE / Peacock)

Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Victory Felt Like A Passing Of The Torch Moment

Though it wasn’t always part of the plan , Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania Sunday main event and ended the Tribal Chief’s historic 1,316-day run as the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship. And while it ended one chapter in the American Nightmare’s incredible and redemptive story that started upon his return to WWE two years ago, it’s the start of the next phase in not only Rhodes’ career but the sport in general.

This massive and incredibly emotional victory also felt like a passing of the torch moment in which Reigns, who essentially carried the company on his back through the COVID-19 pandemic and made WWE must-see TV the past three-and-a-half years, let Cody take the reins. And this is just the beginning…

(Image credit: WWE)

The Flow Of WrestleMania 40, Especially Night Two, Felt So Natural, So Fresh

I was initially a little worried that Night Two of WrestleMania 40 would not live up to my expectations after The Rock said to expect the unexpected , but the event far exceeded anything that I could have imagined. And honestly, a lot of that has to do with Triple H and his team’s way of booking the massive 13-match, two-night wrestling extravaganza.

While the Saturday show had some issues (mostly due to the cold weather and wind gusts), the Sunday edition was honestly one of the greatest four hours of wrestling I’ve watched in years. Triple H and company wasted no time, progressed multiple angles in a single segment , and gave audiences the most fulfilling main event finish since at least Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania 30 victory a decade ago. If this is the way things are going from here on out, we’re in a good place.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Wrestlers Have Never Seemed Happier Or More Engaged In The Ring

Though wrestlers, like actors on a stage or in front of a camera, are trying their damnest to remain in character and keep the charade going as long as possible, there have been times when you could see, or at least feel, their frustration and exhaustion in the ring. That was never the case throughout WrestleMania 40 weekend, and I honestly think it’s because Triple H was the one calling the shots, or at least guiding them through it all.

These wrestlers, who have stepped into the ring countless times over the years, looked, wrestled, and acted like they had a new lease on life and a new appreciation for the sport. And this translated into a baker’s dozen outstanding matches that never failed to entertain.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Lead-Up To This Year’s Mania Was Like Nothing I’ve Ever Experienced

WrestleMania 30 and 35, which centered on Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch’s respective title hunts, both had incredible, electric, and unforgettable builds that led to game-changing matches , but even those two great shows paled in comparison to what we just experienced. And a lot of that has to do with the way Triple H’s creative philosophy combines a respect of old-school wrestling and a love of cinema. And you could feel it as we lead up to Cody Rhodes finishing his story.

The Night One main event tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was top-notch from start to finish and was given a ton of time to build over the past two months, but it never took away from the WHC title match, the various Women’s bouts, or remaining fights on the card. Everything was balanced as it should be, which is rare with WWE booking.

(Image credit: WWE)

Michael Cole Yelling ‘Dammit, I Love Professional Wrestling’ Is A WrestleMania Moment I Won’t Soon Forget

For years, if Michael Cole unnecessarily put someone down on commentary or let out a series of WWE buzzwords that made little to no sense, it was mostly due to Vince McMahon being on his headset yelling about and forcing him (and other commentators) to make some unapologetically dumb comments. But we didn’t have any of that at WrestleMania 40, and instead, Cole seemed like he rekindled his love for professional wrestling.

Hell, after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns, Cole yelled out “Dammit, I love professional wrestling!” He didn’t say “sports entertainment,” the longtime preferred terminology, he said “professional wrestling.” Growing up having to explain “sports entertainment” to non-wrestling fans was an embarrassingly difficult task, but it looks like those days are over.

(Image credit: WWE / Peacock)

The Presentation Has Undergone A Major Shift In 2024, And WrestleMania 40 Felt Like The Culmination Of That

Longtime WWE executive and producer Kevin Dunn left the company around the start of the new year, which ushered in a new era for the production and presentation side. Over the past few months, we’ve seen longer shots (Dunn loved quick cuts that oftentimes resulted in a camera shift every second), more unique and cinematic angles, and a refreshed product that was a long time coming.

WrestleMania 40 felt like the culmination of that shift and gave audiences a TV experience that was a major improvement from previous years. The shot of Sami Zayn meeting with his wife and then Kevin Owens on the way to his shocking Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther was like something out of a movie and the best example of this change. WWE did similar things throughout the weekend, both big and small, and all made for an unforgettable experience.

(Image credit: WWE / Peacock)

And Most Of All, There’s A Level Of Realism That Transcends Everything That’s Come Before

I know that wrestling is “fake” and predetermined like a play or movie, but the sport is at its best when it doesn’t insult the intelligence of its audience and allows us to suspend our disbelief for a few hours. WrestleMania 40 weekend did just that. Like the build, which saw The Rock beat the mess out of Cody Rhodes , talk crap about his dog, and promise to make Mama Rhodes watch her son get demolished in the ring, the show itself effectively blurred the line between reality and booking, and it worked masterfully.

If this is a sign of things to come in the Triple H era, then we are about to enter a boom period for the business we haven’t seen in years, and perhaps ever.