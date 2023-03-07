UFC Vet Daniel Cormier Will Be At WrestleMania 39, And It Sounds Like He's Restoking That Brock Lesnar Feud

Daniel Cormier was one of the UFC's greatest fighters, although he's more known for his work in combat sports as a commentator and media personality these days. As such, he's headed to WrestleMania 39 to cover the WWE event for ESPN, but is that all he's up to? Cormier's recent comments about superstar Brock Lesnar have us thinking no, and it seems like Cormier might be trying to reignite their past feud.

With weeks to go until WrestleMania 39, Daniel Cormier spoke to Sports Illustrated about covering the event for ESPN. Cormier denied that he'd be participating in any performance-related capacity for the WWE but had the following to say when asked what he might do should former UFC champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar try to get rough with him:

If Brock steps in my way? I’ll smack him upside his head [laughs].

It may seem like a harmless comment meant in jest, and it could be, but there's a whole lot to consider here. WrestleMania is often a loaded event that is jam-packed with celebrity appearances, and Daniel Cormier just publicly dropped a mild threat toward Brock Lesnar, one of the WWE's top superstars.

UFC fans might also remember that Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier had beef years ago when Lesnar shoved Cormier in the Octagon at UFC 226 shortly after Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic and won the Heavyweight Championship. For those who missed the moment or need a refresher, check it out below:

At the time, it was speculated that Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar would hash this out in the UFC. That moment never happened, but there's a chance for something between them at the upcoming WWE event WrestleMania 39. Even if Cormier has denied he's involved in the event, doesn't it seem a little strange he'd make that statement about Lesnar, given their past history?

Let's also remember that it wasn't that long ago Daniel Cormier partnered with the WWE at a pay-per-view. Cormier served as a special guest referee at Extreme Rules in a match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. There's a possibility that the WWE talked about arranging something for him at WrestleMania 39 when he signed on for that, or they've spoken since about a planned confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's current plan for WrestleMania 39 is a match against Omos, which many speculate will result in a win for the Beast Incarnate. Perhaps Daniel Cormier could be involved in the match, by taunting Brock from the crowd or even rushing the ring in a way that's similar to what Lesnar did to him years ago.

Daniel Cormier would be a welcome addition to WrestleMania 39, especially since this year is relatively light on non-wrestling celebrities. Most of the big names competing are former WWE talent, and while that's not necessarily a bad thing, it is strange to see so few celebrities involved this year. Perhaps we'll be surprised and see Cormier, as well as others, get involved in the two-night event, even if they're denying it right now.

The WWE's WrestleMania 39 will stream live for those with a Peacock Premium subscription on Saturday, April 1st, and on Sunday, April 2nd. With only weeks to go, now would be the perfect time to review some of the past WrestleManias, and the most iconic matches of wrestling's biggest night.