Wait, Is WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Wrestling In Ric Flair's Last Match?
By Mick Joest published
This event may be getting a bit more interesting.
Ric Flair’s Last Match has been promoted by the man himself for some time now and, finally, it's just around the corner. And what's even more exciting is the roster of wrestlers who'll be joining him during the event. Flair will team up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and it’s possible that one other major WWE superstar might be competing as well. At least, that’s what some are thinking after Flair hinted that Charlotte Flair could potentially throw hands during his big night.
During a recent episode of Ric Flair’s To Be The Man podcast, the host was made aware of disparaging comments that Jeff Jarrett made about his wrestling partner, Andrade El Idolo. Jarrett insulted Andrade’s skills as a performer and suggested that his success in wrestling is largely tied to his connection to his wife, Charlotte Flair. The Nature Boy laughed at the claim and sometime after, noted that his daughter wouldn't take too kindly to those remarks. From there, he mused that she may try to insert herself into the action on his big night:
That’s quite a tease, and I’m sure many wrestling fans would go bonkers if Charlotte Flair had any kind of backstage scuffle with Jeff and Karen Jarrett or even participated in her dad’s match in some way. It’s fairly rare to see a WWE performer of her caliber participate in independent events, especially when they're under an active contract.
Ric Flair is a legend with plenty of iconic career moments and is still a major figure in the industry. So one would think that that status paired with his major retirement match could grant some exception to any clauses in Charlotte Flair's WWE contract that would prevent her from participating. On the other hand, Charlotte is one of the organization's biggest superstars, so I could also see the top brass not wanting to risk her injuring herself in an event the company won't benefit from. That said, it is worth mentioning that Jeff Jarrett will be a special guest referee the night before the event during SummerSlam (which is on the full list of upcoming WWE events). WWE is allowing Jarrett to wrestle despite rejoining the WWE as an employee in May, so does this mean Charlotte could participate in Ric Flair's Last Match?
If Charlotte Flair does appear in Last Match, it’ll be the first time she’s wrestled since she lost her SmackDown women’s title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. As we previously reported, Flair's absence was planned and not a cause for concern, and she married husband Andrade El Idolo shortly after (it was quite a twist given she she and El Idolo broke up briefly in 2021). Flair is expected to return to the WWE, though it’s not entirely clear when that will happen. If she doesn’t return at SummerSlam, it’d certainly be exciting to see her perform at her father's event the following night. I’d be up for seeing her two nights in a row but, of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt for now.
Ric Flair’s Last Match, will take place on Sunday, July 31st, and wrestling fans can check out the event and get streaming information on the official website. WWE fans with a Peacock premium subscription will likely tune in for SummerSlam the day prior on July 30th and see a night full of exciting matches kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.