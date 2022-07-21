Wait, Is WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Wrestling In Ric Flair's Last Match?

Ric Flair’s Last Match has been promoted by the man himself for some time now and, finally, it's just around the corner. And what's even more exciting is the roster of wrestlers who'll be joining him during the event. Flair will team up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and it’s possible that one other major WWE superstar might be competing as well. At least, that’s what some are thinking after Flair hinted that Charlotte Flair could potentially throw hands during his big night.

During a recent episode of Ric Flair’s To Be The Man podcast, the host was made aware of disparaging comments that Jeff Jarrett made about his wrestling partner, Andrade El Idolo. Jarrett insulted Andrade’s skills as a performer and suggested that his success in wrestling is largely tied to his connection to his wife, Charlotte Flair. The Nature Boy laughed at the claim and sometime after, noted that his daughter wouldn't take too kindly to those remarks. From there, he mused that she may try to insert herself into the action on his big night:

Can I tell you something right now? And I'm saying this from my heart, and you know her very well. Jeff, if she sees him behind the curtain, may get the s— beat out of him by Ashley before he ever gets to the fucking ring. She stands by her man. Good lord, I wouldn't want her coming at me 100 miles an hour. That was not a smart comment, especially to her husband. If she wasn't coming, I know she's there now. Both him and Karen [Jarrett], they both better walk around her on glass.

That’s quite a tease, and I’m sure many wrestling fans would go bonkers if Charlotte Flair had any kind of backstage scuffle with Jeff and Karen Jarrett or even participated in her dad’s match in some way. It’s fairly rare to see a WWE performer of her caliber participate in independent events, especially when they're under an active contract.

Ric Flair is a legend with plenty of iconic career moments and is still a major figure in the industry. So one would think that that status paired with his major retirement match could grant some exception to any clauses in Charlotte Flair's WWE contract that would prevent her from participating. On the other hand, Charlotte is one of the organization's biggest superstars, so I could also see the top brass not wanting to risk her injuring herself in an event the company won't benefit from. That said, it is worth mentioning that Jeff Jarrett will be a special guest referee the night before the event during SummerSlam (which is on the full list of upcoming WWE events). WWE is allowing Jarrett to wrestle despite rejoining the WWE as an employee in May, so does this mean Charlotte could participate in Ric Flair's Last Match?

If Charlotte Flair does appear in Last Match, it’ll be the first time she’s wrestled since she lost her SmackDown women’s title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. As we previously reported, Flair's absence was planned and not a cause for concern, and she married husband Andrade El Idolo shortly after (it was quite a twist given she she and El Idolo broke up briefly in 2021). Flair is expected to return to the WWE, though it’s not entirely clear when that will happen. If she doesn’t return at SummerSlam, it’d certainly be exciting to see her perform at her father's event the following night. I’d be up for seeing her two nights in a row but, of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt for now.