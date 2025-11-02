I Watched The Match John Cena Once Called His Favorite Of All Time, And I Totally Understand His Reason Why

Like other types of entertainment, professional wrestling is a subjective art form. What one person sees as the greatest match of all time can be seen as trash to someone else, and vice versa. Just about every wrestling fan has a list of matches that fall into the former category that they’ll vouch for no matter what. And, it appears John Cena, who is weeks away from retiring, is just like the rest of us.

I recently stumbled upon some old comments the 17-time world champion made on After the Bell with Corey Graves back in 2020, where he revealed that his favorite match of all time was The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18. After hearing Cena’s pick for his go-to match and the reason behind it, I totally understand why he chose this electric WrestleMania contest. Let me explain…

In Terms Of Spectacle, Rock Vs. Hogan At WrestleMania 18 Is In A League Of Its Own

Wrestling is at its best when it’s a spectacle, and The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan was that. The first in-ring appearance by Hogan after spending the better part of the previous decade at rival company WCW, the “Icon vs. Icon” match was hyped as a massive spectacle that millions of fans around the world and in the 68,000 packed Toronto SkyDome were dying to see. That capacity crowd, who were standing for the entire 16-minute singles match, made the whole contest even more electric.

When addressing the match in the 2020 podcast appearance, Cena explained that the noise and magic from the audience that night added so much excitement, not just for those watching, but also for the two competitors in the ring. You know, he’s not wrong, as there are multiple times throughout the match where both The Rock and the late Hulk Hogan have looks of disbelief on their faces from the unprecedented and rousing reaction.

It's Not The Best Wrestling Match Of All Time, But It's So Electric

While Rock vs. Hogan is far from being the best wrestling match of all time or a five-star classic by any stretch of the imagination, there’s no denying the fact that it was electric. Sure, there were better matches on the card that March 2002 night when it comes to pure wrestling skill and work rate, but Rock and Hogan, with help from the crowd, gave us one of the most entertaining experiences of all time.

It was like a perfect storm in that everything fell into place at the right time. Hogan’s return, Rock at the peak of his popularity, a massive stadium, it all created an atmosphere like no other. From the entrances (Hogan using his NWO theme from his heel days in WCW) to the stare-off that started the match to Hogan shaking his finger at Rock to the two embracing after the pinfall, it was pure magic. I’m getting excited just thinking about it!

Honestly, This Is The Match I Show People When Getting Them Into WWE

As much as I want to show people some of the crazier Kenta Kobashi vs. Mitsuharu Misawa matches or PWG’s Steen Wolf PPV DVD, when I’m trying to get someone into wrestling, I turn to Rock vs. Hogan at WrestleMania 18. While it’s not my favorite wrestling match of all time, I’ve always felt it’s a great entry point for someone who’s never watched before. It has the name recognition with two of the biggest WWE Champions of all time, it has some great wrestling moments, it tells a tremendous story, and, like I said earlier, it’s a spectacle.

This is what I used when I would making a case for wrestling as a teenager; again in college, when I would have friends over and they’d laugh about my love of the sport; when my wife and I first started dating; and when I was trying to get my kids into wrestling a few years ago. All in all, it’s a great entry point that can lead new fans in so many different directions.

Also, That Double-Turn On The Fly Is One Of The Greatest Wrestling Moments Of All Time

In the years leading up to the match, Hollywood Hogan was one of, if not the biggest, heel in professional wrestling (he and Vince McMahon were swapping positions a lot back then), and The Rock was in the middle of a great babyface run. Though Rock had started to leave for stretches of time to kick off his Hollywood career, he was very much still one of the top stars of the company. So, having Hogan be the heel and Rock the face was the way to go, right? Well, about that…

Pretty much as soon as the match started, the crowd started to cheer for Hogan and boo Rock, resulting in one of the best double-turns in WrestleMania history (I would say best, but “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart exists). In a spur-of-the-moment decision, and after reading the room, Rock started using a more heelish style of offense while Hogan babyfaced it up like it was 1985 again. Nearly a quarter-century later, those two swapping roles on the fly is still just so awesome to watch.

How To Watch Rock Vs. Hogan To See What Cena (And I) Mean

So, after hearing what John Cena had to say about Rock vs. Hogan, as well as my ramblings about it being such a great moment in WrestleMania history, there’s a chance you want to check it out for yourself. Well, it’s never been easier to watch it.

If you want to watch the entire WrestleMania 18 card to see what WWE was like at the time (and get mad about this not headlining the show), the event is streaming with a Peacock subscription. However, if you just want to watch the match and its immediate aftermath, the WWE YouTube page has it in all its glory.

Stream The Rock. vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 on YouTube.

Seriously, if you haven’t already, go back and watch The Rock and Hollywood Hulk Hogan bring the house down. Hell, go back and watch it even if you’ve sat through it countless times.