WWE's Work With Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Is Reminding Me Why I Fell In Love With Wrestling

I have been watching wrestling for a very long time. Since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with the sport and have spent countless hours watching in-ring action from around the world. While I have occasionally watched Mexican promotions like Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and CMLL over the years, I’ve recently taken a liking to the former ever since they started working with WWE.

Over the past few months, I’ve had so much fun watching things like the two Worlds Collide shows and Triplemania XXXIII (pretty much AAA’s version of WrestleMania), and honestly, I’m remembering why I fell in love with wrestling so much in the first place. I don’t know if I’m the only one who’s going through this, but this has been amazing so far, and I can’t wait to see more upcoming WWE and AAA events down the road.

(Image credit: AAA)

Watching The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Shows The Past Few Months Has Been A Blast

Though I briefly got into Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide back in 2015 ahead of the disastrous Triplemania XXIII (an event plagued by technical issues), I didn’t return to the company until the promotion was acquired by WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. Watching Worlds Collide: Los Angeles with my dad and younger brother as the first part of a wrestling doubleheader that also included Money in the Bank back in June was such an incredible and exciting experience. For the first time in more than 20 years, we were all watching matches together, and I was hooked.

I’ve since watched TripleMania XXXIII and Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, both of which are streaming for free on WWE’s YouTube page, and had just as much fun. From watching Dominik Mysterio become a double-champion after defeating EL Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship to seeing the likes of La Parka and Psycho Clown taking on WWE superstars, this has been a wild experience like no other.

(Image credit: WWE)

Introducing Myself To New Wrestlers Is Making Me Feel Like A Kid Again

Watching WWE superstars like Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano find their grooves in AAA has been something to see the past few months, but I’ve also found myself falling in love with other wrestlers I either have never watched before or haven’t seen in years. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Vikingo, and Pagano have been fun to watch, but there’s one man who’s taken the world (and my heart) by storm, and that’s the absurdly awesome Mr. Iguana.

Watching the odd Mr. Iguana and his pet, La Yesca (a hand puppet), take on Finn Balor and his puppet friend, Demonito, in 2025 is honestly one of the wildest, most off-the-wall, yet amazing things I’ve seen all year. It’s hard not to get excited when a company can take something like puppets and make it work.

(Image credit: AAA / WWE)

If You’ve Never Watched AAA, Now Is The Perfect Time To Start

You don’t need an ESPN Unlimited subscription or even a Peacock subscription to watch Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s events, as the promotion's YouTube page is constantly posting full matches, shows, and other videos. If you want to get into the promotion, now is honestly the best time. Like, it’s never been easier to watch some great lucha libre in-ring action.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much like the stacked WWE vault channel, AAA’s page has everything you need to learn about the company’s history, present, and future, thanks to the abundance of content. That said, I’m about to go check some out now…

All in all, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has been a blast and a great reminder of why I fell in love with wrestling all those years ago. If the past few months have taught me anything, this is just the beginning.