Why Isn't WWE's Jade Cargill Wrestling These Days? Her Latest Response To A Fan Adds Even More Confusion

The WWE officially signed Jade Cargill in September 2023, and when she didn't immediately appear, it was speculated she'd show up at the 2024 Royal Rumble ahead of joining the main roster. The first part of that did happen, but despite Cargill being a stand-out we loved during the Women's Royal Rumble, she hasn't formally wrestled for the company since then. And rather than offering clarification, her latest comments about it have only created more confusion about what's happening.

With just two weeks left before WrestleMania 40, Jade Cargill is apparently done answering questions about when her next match in the WWE will be, and seems to indicate she's done with getting physical in the ring in any capacity. When a fan asked her point blank about it, she replied with the following:

Never. I make enough money not to. I told you guys that….why do we keep bringing this up? https://t.co/tPZjefyU9hMarch 17, 2024 See more

Jade Cargill's response is confusing, especially since it's public knowledge she was signed for a multi-year contract with the WWE. It's also been rumored that Cargill was offered more than the standard superstar salary to sway her to the company. Would WWE execs pay anyone on the roster specifically not to wrestle? Probably not, so why is that her stance?

As we ponder that question, let's review what we know about this situation so far.

Jade Cargill Was One Of AEW's Most Dominant Women, And Wrestled Many Matches

AEW has received criticism for not pushing its women's division a ton, but Jade Cargill's run there turned her into one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. The relatively unknown athlete quickly rose to prominence with a 60-0 record and became one of the longest-reigning champions in AEW with a 508-day reign holding the AEW TBS Championship. She ultimately wrestled 64 matches total in AEW before leaving and signing with the WWE.

WWE Hasn't Utilized Jade Cargill Much Since Her Signing

When the WWE secured Jade Cargill, it seemed she was brought in to serve as a true contender to dethrone the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley's status as one of the brand's top stars is evidence of how WWE improved its women's division over the past decade. Cargill finally debuted at the Royal Rumble, but as of this writing, it remains the sole wrestling match she's been a part of.

Making it possibly more strange is that Jade Cargill hasn't been completely absent, but continues to appear on television in backstage segments, and even officially signed to SmackDown. Yet, with just a couple of weeks before streaming WrestleMania 40 with our Peacock Premium subscriptions, there's no word on whether she'll be involved or not.

Is Jade Cargill's Response Frustration With Fans, WWE, Or Something Else?

Jade Cargill's aforementioned response on social media doesn't make much sense, nor is it very informative. It feels like a sassy response and possibly one that indicates she's frustrated. I can understand if she's frustrated with fans constantly asking her when she'll wrestle next, especially if it's not her decision to make or she doesn't know the answer.

I could also see if the wrestler has been frustrated with the WWE, considering they made such a big deal of her signing and then have barely used her as an in-ring competitor. We know that Triple H publicly said during a press conference after Survivor Series in 2023 that he felt she wasn't ready, but that was months before her Royal Rumble debut. Is it possible he and others saw something during that Rumble performance that convincted them to keep holding her back?

The third option is that this tweet had nothing to do with the above, and Jade Cargill is just trolling or being generally sassy. Wrestlers can be weird on social media, like the time Rhea Ripley wished Dominik Mysterio a happy Father's Day despite them not having children. That was just about as confusing as this, though, at least we don't have to worry about the next time we'll see Ripley in a wrestling ring.

Here's hoping Jade Cargill has a match or two at upcoming WWE events because we'd love to see her take on some of the bigger stars out there. Until then, we'll have to see if some last-minute plans surface for her to be involved in WrestleMania 40, and she'll get another opportunity to show why she's deserving of a big spotlight.