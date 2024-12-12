WWE's Bronson Reed Posts Positive Update Following Surgery, But Rumors About Procedure Leave Me With One Major Question

2024 was the year Bronson Reed made himself a star in the WWE, and I eagerly looked forward to him further solidifying his spot at the top at upcoming WWE events. Unfortunately, a gnarly injury at Survivor Series led to surgery, and a major question I have about his career in the pro wrestling organization going forward.

As Triple H had already suggested, it's looking like Bronson Reed will be missing a chunk of the 2025 TV schedule when it comes to appearances on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. Even so, the wrestler seems to be in positive spirits following a successful surgery as others prepare for the new year.

Bronson Reed's Tsunami dive from the top of the cage at Survivor Series was awesome, but proved unsuccessful in taking Roman Reigns out of the match. Even worse, Reed landed on his feet, and the impact put his right ankle parallel to the mat. The injury required surgery, but Reed's attitude from the hospital bed seems to suggest he's on the up and up:

On the road to fuck shit up! pic.twitter.com/feXPVg4GgSDecember 12, 2024

I know that I'm ready to see Bronson Reed get back to fighting Seth Rollins, which I've personally felt was the best wrestling feud of 2024. That said, I can't help but wonder how much that giant cast on his leg will keep him from kicking ass in the ring, and the latest rumors on that suggest it'll be a while.

Will Bronson Reed Be Ready For WrestleMania 41?

Pro wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Bronson Reed on Wrestling Observer Radio, claiming to have some information from sources about his status going forward. Here's the situation, according to what he's heard (via PWMania.com):

I want to wish the best to Bronson Reed, who underwent foot surgery, I guess, yesterday, and he revealed on social media [that] he was set for surgery, and he had broken his foot, obviously coming off the cage. Looking like it’s gonna be many months of recovery. And, I mean, the only thing I heard was, like, it was one of those things where, like, it was more complicated than they thought when they went in there. But apparently, they got it all done, and he’s on the road to recovery, so all the best to him.

"Many months of recovery" is a vague phrase, and a search online shows that recovering from foot surgery can look different for many people. AdvancedOrthopedicCenter.com notes it can take a year or two for someone to resume completely normal foot function, and there's a note specifically about avoiding high-impact activity before that.

I don't think Big Bronson Reed will be out of action for years and that this will be like Big E's neck injury. That said, I do think there's a strong possibility we see him left off the card for WrestleMania 41, which is a shame as he's solidified himself as the most dominant big man in the WWE.

Beyond that, There may have to be conversations on how Reed can protect himself to avoid reinjuring his foot and whether he'll have to adjust how he performs the Tsunami. At the very least, I would say it was the wrong call to have him perform the spot on a table, as it required him to pull backward to avoid accidentally putting his full weight on Roman Reigns if they did collide. I could easily see this injury happening again if it's not addressed, but I trust the WWE and Bronson Reed will figure out a way to bring him back bigger and stronger than ever.

I wouldn't expect Bronson Reed to be at the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix but rest assured, we here at CinemaBlend are counting down the days to the first episode on Monday, January 6th.