WWE's Drew McIntyre Was Asked If He'd Be Down To Appear The Highlander Reboot, And I Totally Agree With His Response

The WWE is red-hot right now, and while pro wrestlers have always found steady work in Hollywood movies, it seems many are finding their way into larger and larger roles. Drew McIntyre is one of the more recent stars to make his way into movies after Dave Bautista helped cast him for The Killer's Game, and he's already being questioned by the press about other projects. The Scottish Warrior was asked if he'd be up for appearing in Henry Cavill's Highlander movie and gave a pretty definitive answer.

McIntyre spoke to the press ahead of the release of The Killers Game, and was asked by ComicBook.com about his interest in being in the Highlander movie. One probably could've guessed how the superstar would feel about being included in one of the most Scottish sci-fi franchises in existence, but it's great to hear him give his thoughts in his own words:

I'm not saying it's a layup, but I'm saying it's pretty much a layup. So let's see what happens. It's like, here's the ball, here's an open net, are you going to kick it in or not?

An encouraging response from Drew McIntyre! I'm not sure there's anyone out there better suited to be in the upcoming Highlander movie, even if Henry Cavill is the star. I think the former Superman actor would be just as impressed by what McIntyre can do with a claymore as he is with his own sword work.

Not only that but at 6'5 and 275 lbs, he'd make a pretty wild immortal to go up against in the movie. Let's not forget the biggest rule of Highlander: "There can be only one." I can only assume McIntyre's hypothetical casting would only be for a small supporting role.

Drew McIntyre thinks he's an obvious choice for the Highlander movie, but there is a legitimate question of whether or not he'd have the time to commit to it. As one of the top stars of the brand, he's expected to be at upcoming WWE events and take part in massive storylines we'll all see play out with our Peacock Premium subscriptions.

It's not surprising McIntyre has ambitions to act in Hollywood, as many WWE superstars have also done in the past. It's a lucrative opportunity, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was Hollywood's highest-paid actor two years ago. While WWE superstars are all passionate about their jobs and putting on a show for a pro wrestling audience, I don't think any of them would mind trading in working 3-4 shows a week for millions of dollars and potentially less risk of injuries depending on the role.

The Killier's Game is set to release on Friday, September 13th, and wrestling fans will get to see Dave Bautista and Drew McIntyre appear in a feature film together. I know I'm optimistic it'll convince the former to make a big return to the ring, though I'm not sure the WWE can handle having any more major talents than it already has.