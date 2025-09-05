After Learning About The WWE Stars Reportedly Set To Appear At SmackDown In Chicago, I Think I Need To Cancel My Plans

The WWE is gearing up for Wrestlepalooza later this month, but not before what might be the most packed SmackDown of the year. In fairness, the company always makes a point to pull out all the stops for its big shows in major cities, especially Chicago. That said, this may be a night fans will remember for a long time, and it has me considering canceling my plans to stay in and watch it live.

After Clash In Paris was light on the returns we predicted, it seems as though at least two major superstars are slated to show up on SmackDown. It's not enough that this could be the last Friday night John Cena is in pro wrestling. Apparently, we're in for what could be a very entertaining night.

(Image credit: WWE)

AJ Lee Is Expected To Return

People have asked for AJ Lee's return since CM Punk officially came back to the WWE, and it feels like there couldn't be a better setup for her to arrive than right now. Becky Lynch has officially joined her husband, Seth Rollins, in his growing faction of superstars and has no qualms with attempting to goad Punk into hitting her.

This isn't the Attitude Era, so the WWE typically doesn't allow male attacking female violence on its programming. That said, Lee is a legend in the WWE, and someone in the old guard whom Becky never got to square off against in the company. Better she take out her frustrations on them than Ozzy Osbourne fans, I suppose.

The rumor of Lee's return comes from the WWE Shop X account, which mistakenly spoiled the return in advance (via Cagesideseats.com). While it's not the best way to learn about a surprise return, it does give me the confidence in feeling relatively sure we're going to see her on tonight's episode.

(Image credit: WWE)

Brock Lesnar Will Apparently Confront John Cena

Fightful Select reported that Brock Lesnar is also planned to show up in Chicago, though that's less of a surprise. Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam, and presumably, it was to set up a match with John Cena.

With so few upcoming WWE events left on the calendar and John Cena retiring at the end of the year, there aren't many Premium Live Events left to book that matchup. Right now, the popular speculation is that they'll be one of the major matches booked for Wrestlepalooza later on in September. If that's the case, then it'd make sense for Lesnar to arrive at one of Cena's final televised appearances.

While neither rumor is confirmed, there is reason for SmackDown to hype Wrestlepalooza as much as possible. The PLE will be on the 2025 TV schedule as the first major WWE event to air on ESPN's service as part of their new deal. I can imagine the company wants that event to get as many eyes as possible, and there's no better way to do that than with a lot of big returns ahead of the PLE.

Gear up for SmackDown on USA on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. These returns are exciting, especially with some news that big superstars like Roman Reigns may already be looking at their own exit from wrestling.