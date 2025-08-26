Kelly Osbourne Lashed Out At WWE's 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' Becky Lynch For Making Ozzy Osbourne Death Joke On Monday Night Raw

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has added her name to the list of despicable wrestling heels after she found a wild and offensive way to generate some cheap heat in Birmingham, England. A little more than a month after the death of Ozzy Osbourne, a native son of the city, Lynch cracked a joke about the late metal icon and reality TV star, and now his daughter isn’t happy.

Not long after Lynch tore down the rock legend and Birmingham native, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram stories to lash out at “The Man” by calling the IC Champion a “disrespectful dirtbag” before really giving it to her:

[Becky Lynch], you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #Birminghamforever shame on the @WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!

With her father having just died a little more than a month ago, it’s easy to see where Osbourne is coming from with her pointed comments towards Lynch and WWE, but what did “The Man” say to get the reality TV star so angry in the first place?

What Becky Lynch Said About Ozzy Osbourne On Monday Night Raw

During an in-ring promo segment where Nikki Bella challenged her for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Lynch agreed to give her a match at this weekend’s upcoming WWE event, Clash in Paris, but she refused to wrestle in Birmingham. The full episode can be watched with a Netflix subscription, but here’s the part everyone is talking about:

You want your match? Fine, you can have your match, but in Paris, at Clash, because I am not wrestling in Birmingham. Yeah, the only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too.

To the surprise of no one, Lynch’s comments were met by a chorus of boos from the capacity crowd in Birmingham, who spent the rest of the segment drowning her out. They weren’t throwing garbage like when the late Hulk Hogan shocked the world by turning heel nearly 30 years ago, but you could feel the animosity.

Judging by Kelly Osbourne’s reaction to Becky Lynch dragging her late father and his hometown, WWE most likely didn’t reach out to the family before the Women’s IC Champion stepped into the ring. And though Ozzy Osbourne was involved with wrestling over the years, this doesn’t feel like a situation where the family would be involved in an angle so soon after his passing.

Despite Lynch’s comments receiving a lot of blowback since she said “I’d die too” if she lived in Birmingham, that backlash just means a lot of attention is circling around this weekend’s event. It’s unlikely that Nikki Bella will defeat Lynch for the Women’s IC Title, but a victory here would make her one of the biggest babyfaces on the women’s roster, and you can bet Kelly Osbournce would offer some sincere congratulatory comments.

Clash in Paris will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, August 31, and will mark the final PLE available with a Peacock subscription before WWE shifts its live events to the new ESPN streaming app.