LeBron James Just Announced A Follow-Up To The Decision, And NBA Fans Have Funny Thoughts

LeBron James has proven himself to be more than a basketball GOAT, as he’s also a media mogul, who has produced both movie and TV productions. The reception to James’ entertainment-centric endeavors has varied, but one that’s still discussed today is his 2010 TV special, The Decision. Some may find this hard to believe, but James just revealed that a successor of sorts to that program is on the way (and soon). With that, a plethora of NBA fans have taken to social media to share some truly funny reactions.

What Is The Decision, And What’s The Deal With This Follow-Up?

Back in the summer of 2010, “King James” was in the position to make a major choice, as he reached the end of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in July of that year. James’ next move received considerable attention and, amid the buzz, his business partner engineered The Decision, which was set up at ESPN. The 75-minute special featured a series of panel discussions and, nearly 30 minutes in, James ultimately announced his decision to join the Miami Heat.

That TV special earned high ratings, though many critics panned it, especially for the producers making fans wait so long for LeBron James to finally confirm his new team. While James has since expressed regret over how the show played out. However, James took to Instagram on Monday to share a teaser for a special called The Second Decision. At first glance, it seems that, like its predecessor, the show will have a sit-down-type of format involving James. Check out the clip below:

Yes, you read that correctly. The Second Decision is set to debut on Tuesday, October 7th at 12 p.m. ET. Since the reveal, there’s been speculation about what the show pertains to, with some even theorizing that it could be part of a promotion for Prime Video subscription holders. (James has a business partnership with Amazon, and Prime Day starts on Tuesday.) Yet there are others who believe 40-year-old James, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is going to announce that the upcoming NBA season will be his last.

How Are Fans Reacting To The Second Decision?

NBA fans rarely ever hesitate to weigh in on a given subject, from the near-cancellation of Inside the NBA to Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat drama. Upon the announcement of The Second Decision, users took to X to share their two cents. Most of the jokes center around retirement, while some others have quips pertaining to Amazon and other business deals:

My GOAT about to retire and become a streamer. - @big_business_

There's never been a better time to launch your second career as a YouTuber. - @MKBHD

The Prime Day trolling is gonna be goat level 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 - @EmpireJeffTV

This is 100% a mobile game or shoe ad 🤣 - @JoseLAL23

Gonna be an ad for Chipotle, and he’s deciding between chicken or beef. - @futtywap

As funny as these comments may be, a part of me is truly tempted to believe this decision involves retirement. The past few years have seen LeBron James field (and dodge) questions about how much longer he’ll play. It’s honestly a bit surreal to think that he’s been in the league since 2003 and that a whole generation has never seen an NBA in which he isn’t an active player. He’s accomplished a lot over the course of his career as well – as he’s won four NBA Finals (complete with four Finals MVP awards), notched 21 All-Star appearances, 21 All-NBA Team selections and more. He’s also the highest scoring player in league history.

Several potential avenues are available for the Akron, Ohio native if he does decide to hang up his jersey. James – who’s the first active billionaire player in NBA history – has plenty of business ventures off the court. Given his acting career (in which he’s mostly played himself) he could even play characters in movies or TV shows like Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar before him. There’s also sports punditry, but I don’t see James becoming a streamer as some fans on social media suggest.

A part of me truly hopes there’s something substantial behind The Second Decision and that it’s not simply a publicity stunt tied to marketing or a prolonged piece of content. I remember watching The Decision years ago, and let’s just say fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice… Well, you get what I mean. Either way, like a moth to a flame, I’ll be watching to see what LeBron James – who’s arguably neck in neck with Michael Jordan in GOAT debates – has to say.

The Second Decision aside, get ready for the start of the NBA season, which officially tips off on October 21 amid the 2025 TV schedule.