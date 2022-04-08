Amazon Prime Has Digital Bundles On Sale Including Spider-Man, Twilight, Hunger Games And More
Some of your favorite movie franchises are now on sale as bundles on Amazon Prime.
Over the past year, some of our favorite franchises have released their final chapters, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, while others like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Twilight are celebrating 10 year anniversaries. Whether new or old, certain cinematic universes hold a special place in our hearts, and now you can own some complete collections of your favorites through Amazon Prime at discounted prices.
We've gathered some of our favorites below and Amazon is adding even more (opens in new tab)discounted digital downloads each week (opens in new tab), so be sure to check back. While Prime isn't required to purchase bundles, members do receive access to to other digital downloads not available without a subscription. If you don't have (opens in new tab)an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for one here and even get a 30-day free trial.
Spider-Man: Tom Holland 3-Movie Collection
The Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection
The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time To Die
The Twilight Saga: The Complete Movie Collection
The Twilight Saga: The Complete Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Saw: The Complete 9-Film Collection
The Saw Complete 9-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Jigsaw
- Spiral: From The Book of Saw
The Hunger Games: The Complete 4-film Collection
The Hunger Games Complete 4-film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
The Mummy: Complete 3-film Trilogy
The Mummy Complete 3-film Trilogy (opens in new tab)includes:
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Fifty Shades of Grey: Complete 3-Movie Bundle (Unrated)
The Fifty Shade of Grey Complete 3-movie Bundle (Unrated) (opens in new tab) includes:
- Fifty Shades of Grey (Unrated)
- Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated Version)
- Fifty Shades Freed (Unrated)
Batman: the Dark Knight Trilogy Collection
The Dark Knight Trilogy Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Batman Begins
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
Shrek: The 4-Movie Collection
The Shrek 4-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek the Third
- Shrek Forever After
The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection
The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Jumanji: 2-Movie Collection
The Jumanji 2-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
- Jumanji: The Next Level
John Wick: Triple Feature
The John Wick Triple Feature (opens in new tab) includes:
- John Wick
- John Wick Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection
The Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters II
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection
The Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Transformers
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Bumblebee
Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection
The Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:
- Divergent
- Allegiant
- Insurgent
The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition
The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition (opens in new tab) includes:
- The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition
- The Two Towers Extended Edition
- The Return of the King Extended Edition
