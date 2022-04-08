Amazon Prime Has Digital Bundles On Sale Including Spider-Man, Twilight, Hunger Games And More

Some of your favorite movie franchises are now on sale as bundles on Amazon Prime.

Tom Holland, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson
(Image credit: Sony, Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate)

Over the past year, some of our favorite franchises have released their final chapters, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, while others like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Twilight are celebrating 10 year anniversaries. Whether new or old, certain cinematic universes hold a special place in our hearts, and now you can own some complete collections of your favorites through Amazon Prime at discounted prices.

We've gathered some of our favorites below and Amazon is adding even more (opens in new tab)discounted digital downloads each week (opens in new tab), so be sure to check back. While Prime isn't required to purchase bundles, members do receive access to to other digital downloads not available without a subscription. If you don't have (opens in new tab)an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for one here and even get a 30-day free trial. 

Spider-Man: Tom Holland 3-Movie Collection

Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming 
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home 
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
Get all 3 Tom Holland Spider-Man movies for $39.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection

Daniel Craig holding a Vesper in Casino Royale.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Skyfall
  • Spectre
  • No Time To Die
Get all 5 Daniel Craig James Bond movies for $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Twilight Saga: The Complete Movie Collection

Edward and Bella breaking up in Twilight Saga: New Moon

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

The Twilight Saga: The Complete Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Twilight
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Get the entire 5-movie Twilight Collection for $29.99 on Amazon  (opens in new tab)

Saw: The Complete 9-Film Collection

Tobin Bell Doll in Saw

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

The Saw Complete 9-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Saw
  • Saw II
  • Saw III
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw VI
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • Jigsaw
  • Spiral: From The Book of Saw
Get the Saw Complete 9-Film Collection for $39.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Hunger Games: The Complete 4-film Collection 

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss in The Hunger Games

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Hunger Games Complete 4-film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Get The Hunger Games Complete 4-film Collection for $19.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Mummy: Complete 3-film Trilogy

Brendan Fraser in The Mummy franchise

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Mummy Complete 3-film Trilogy (opens in new tab)includes:

  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Get The Mummy Complete 3-film Trilogy for $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fifty Shades of Grey: Complete 3-Movie Bundle (Unrated)

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele date in Fifty Shades Darker

(Image credit: Universal)

The Fifty Shade of Grey Complete 3-movie Bundle (Unrated) (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Fifty Shades of Grey (Unrated)
  • Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated Version)
  • Fifty Shades Freed (Unrated)
Get the Fifty Shades of Grey Complete 3-Movie Bundle (Unrated) for $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Batman: the Dark Knight Trilogy Collection

Heath Ledger as The Joker

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Dark Knight Trilogy Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Batman Begins
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Dark Knight Rises
Get Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy Collection for $34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shrek: The 4-Movie Collection

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation)

The Shrek 4-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes: 

  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Shrek the Third
  • Shrek Forever After
Get the Shrek 4-Movie Collection for $29.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Get the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection for $78.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Jumanji: 2-Movie Collection

Dwayne Johnson as "Smolder" Bravestone in Jumanji: The Next Level

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Jumanji 2-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
  • Jumanji: The Next Level
Get the Jumanji 2-Movie Collection for $23.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

John Wick: Triple Feature

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The John Wick Triple Feature (opens in new tab) includes:

  • John Wick
  • John Wick Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Get the John Wick Triple Feature for $27.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection

The Ghostbusters cast

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters II
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Get the Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection for $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection

Bumblebee in Bumblebee

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  •  Transformers
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • Transformers: Age of Extinction
  • Transformers: The Last Knight
  • Bumblebee
Get the Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection for $79.94 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection

Zoe Kravitz in Divergent.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

  • Divergent
  • Allegiant
  • Insurgent
Get the Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection for $29.97 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition

Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in Lord of the Rings

(Image credit: New Line Cinemas)

The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition (opens in new tab) includes:

  • The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition
  • The Two Towers Extended Edition
  • The Return of the King Extended Edition
Get The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition for $44.97 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cody Beck
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.