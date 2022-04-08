Amazon Prime Has Digital Bundles On Sale Including Spider-Man, Twilight, Hunger Games And More

Over the past year, some of our favorite franchises have released their final chapters, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, while others like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Twilight are celebrating 10 year anniversaries. Whether new or old, certain cinematic universes hold a special place in our hearts, and now you can own some complete collections of your favorites through Amazon Prime at discounted prices.

We've gathered some of our favorites below and Amazon is adding even more (opens in new tab)discounted digital downloads each week (opens in new tab), so be sure to check back. While Prime isn't required to purchase bundles, members do receive access to to other digital downloads not available without a subscription. If you don't have (opens in new tab)an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for one here and even get a 30-day free trial.

Spider-Man: Tom Holland 3-Movie Collection

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time To Die

The Twilight Saga: The Complete Movie Collection

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

The Twilight Saga: The Complete Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Saw: The Complete 9-Film Collection

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

The Saw Complete 9-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Jigsaw

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

The Hunger Games: The Complete 4-film Collection

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Hunger Games Complete 4-film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Mummy: Complete 3-film Trilogy

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Mummy Complete 3-film Trilogy (opens in new tab)includes:

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Fifty Shades of Grey: Complete 3-Movie Bundle (Unrated)

(Image credit: Universal)

The Fifty Shade of Grey Complete 3-movie Bundle (Unrated) (opens in new tab) includes:

Fifty Shades of Grey (Unrated)

Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (Unrated)

Batman: the Dark Knight Trilogy Collection

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Dark Knight Trilogy Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Shrek: The 4-Movie Collection

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation)

The Shrek 4-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Third

Shrek Forever After

The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Jumanji: 2-Movie Collection

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Jumanji 2-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Jumanji: The Next Level

John Wick: Triple Feature

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The John Wick Triple Feature (opens in new tab) includes:

John Wick

John Wick Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Transformers + Bumblebee 6-Movie Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Transformers

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: The Last Knight

Bumblebee

Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Divergent: Complete Series 3-Film Collection (opens in new tab) includes:

Divergent

Allegiant

Insurgent

The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition

(Image credit: New Line Cinemas)

The Lord Of The Rings™ Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition (opens in new tab) includes: