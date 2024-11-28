Blockbuster Black Friday Deal Sees $1.98 Hulu And Starz Bundle Premiered

As if Hulu hadn't already treated us enough this Black Friday with the return of its $0.99 deal, you have the option to pair it with one of its Premium Add-Ons and get double the entertainment for a fraction of the price. Yes, you may have guessed... One of the best Black Friday Hulu deals has returned, and this time you can get STARZ thrown in for a whole year, too – tying you over until next Black Friday, basically.

Both Hulu and STARZ via Hulu are down to 99 cents each this Black Friday. Usually costing $10.99 a month for STARZ alone, throw the two together and you'll save a total of $228 across the 12 month period.

While Hulu already has a very strong library of TV shows and movies, why not add STARZ's catalog, too? For just 99 cents more, you'll also be able to watch The Couple Next Door, starring Outlander main man Sam Heughan. And, y'know, Outlander itself, which is currently streaming new episodes of Season 7.

Make the most of these Black Friday streaming deals, with the 90% off STARZ discount lasting even longer this time around. While 2023's deal only saw you able to save on the add-on for 6 months, this time around it'll see you until next year, when Hulu – fingers crossed – announces the deal again.

STARZ Hulu Add-On: $10.99 $0.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 90% - Throw in STARZ as an add-on to your Hulu subscription and, in this incredible Black Friday deal, you'll pay just $1.98 a month for both for a whole twelve months! That's because you'll be able to benefit from both Hulu and STARZ being reduced to 99 cents this Black Friday. Usually $20.98 together, that's a $19 saving per month, and huge $228 saving across the 12 month period! Expires December 3 At 3am ET

