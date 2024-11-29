Forget The Disney Plus Bundle, I'm Creating My Own $5 Black Friday VPN And Streaming Deal Combo

There are plenty of ways to save on streaming services this Black Friday, but I'm here to give you the ultimate bundle that also allows you to optimize whatever subscription you sign up to with the help of a VPN; a tool that allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access services wherever you are in the world. And I'm going to tell you how to do it for the low, low price of $5 a month.

I've already talked about why I'm not signing up to the Black Friday Disney Plus bundle due to the deals Ts&Cs. But I'm totally not bitter about it, because I'm going to marry together the best Black Friday streaming deals and this year's Black Friday VPN deals to create something that's arguably even better. With or Without the Disney Plus bundle.

So, let's do this...

Starting budget: $5

How To Build Your Own Black Friday VPN Streaming Bundle

1. Choose The Right Black Friday VPN Deal

First things first, you need to choose your VPN. There are a fair few deals out there for Black Friday, but I choose Surfshark. It's really affordable at $1.99 a month, and it's got a great track record of being able to unblock streaming services. It also offers reliable security, and it's speedy, as stated in sister site Tom's Guide's Surfshark review.

Surfshark: $4.98 $1.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 4 Months Free

Save 60% - Surfshark comes in at number 2 for Tom's Guide as the overall best VPN and also its best streaming VPN guide. It's a great little VPN, especially intuitive if you're new to the world of VPNs with a seamless, cool interface across devices. Of course, most important of all for us, it's also very good at unblocking and a more affordable option if Nord is a bit steep for you. It also offers unlimited connections. Expires December 3

There are cheaper subscriptions out there where Black Friday VPN deals are concerned, including Privado's $1.48 a month deal, and FastestVPN's Lifetime Plan, which costs you a one-off payment of $23. This works out as a pretty solid rate of as little as... Well, it depends how long you live for, I guess. But, as I said, Surfshark is definitely one of the top providers out there, especially when still seeking quality.

Budget remaining: $3.01

2. Browse The Streaming Services On Sale This Black Friday

First up is Peacock's $1.99 a month deal on its Premium plan. This comes ad-supported, but boasts a pretty cozy catalog of on-demand content including feel good sitcoms like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office US, and all the Real Housewives iterations you could want.

Peacock: $7.99 $1.99 A Month For 6 Months

Save 75% - Admittedly, this particular Black Friday deal from Peacock isn't as good as last year's. Last year allowed you to pay $1.99 a month for a whole 12 months before defaulting to the standard rate. That said, if there are things you want to watch right now before cancelling, this gives you plenty of time. And a 75% discount isn't to be sniffed at. You can easily binge through new hits including The Day of the Jackal and High Potential, as well as watching the reboot Twisters. Expires December 2 at 3am ET

Budget remaining: $1.02

With that much cash still to spare, we're practically millionaires, bagging tons of great content on-demand for under $5. Especially when you consider 2024's best Hulu Black Friday deals start you off with its With-Ads plan costing just 99 cents a month for 12 months, which I can stretch to with what's left in my budget.

Hulu: $9.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

Save 90% - Hulu's legendary Black Friday deal is back for 2024, reprising its 99 cents deal. New customers can sign up and lock in a rate of just 99 cents a month for the first 12 months. Considering Hulu's latest price hike, this makes this its biggest saving yet, down from $9.99 a month to just 99 cents, saving a total of $108 across the year. Expires December 3 At 3am ET

Budget remaining: $0.03

3. Look At Alternative Streaming Savings

There are other ways to get the ultimate Black Friday bundle. You could get one of Paramount Plus' plans for $2.99 a month – but that deal only gets you the discount for your first two months. Max is slightly more generous with its offer, costing the same $2.99 a month rate but for six months. Opt for either and you're almost at your limit of $4.98.

Paramount Plus: $2.99 A Month For First Two Months | Use Code BLACKFRIDAY

Save up to 76% - Saddle up with Paramount Plus' Black Friday deal and secure either plan for a killer price of just $2.99 a month on both its Essential plan (usually $7.99 a month), or its more expensive Paramount Plus With Showtime plan (down from $12.99 a month). This discounted rate is available for the first two months, thereafter your subscription will default to the standard rate of whichever plan you choose. Home to Tulsa King, Landman, 1883, SEAL Team, and more, there's no better time to sign up. Expires December 4

Max: $9.99 $2.99 A Month For 6 Months

Save 70% - Max has brought back its Black Friday streaming deal from last year, allowing subscribers to try out its With-Ads tier plan and lock in a rate of $2.99 a month, down from $9.99. That's a 70% saving each month, giving you a total saving across the six months of $42.

Alternatively...

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 72% - The Disney Plus bundle remains one of the most exciting streaming deals you can get year round, bringing together two incredible streaming services for a cheaper rate than you would subscribing separately. Now you can save 72% every month for the next year on the already great value package, with one of the best Black Friday streaming deals making a reprise for the second year in a row. Hulu is down to 99 cents this Black Friday – pay just $2 more and get both With-Ads plans for sub-$3!

Look, just because I can't reap the streaming benefits of the Disney Plus bundle discount doesn't mean you should miss out. And coming in just 2 cents under budget, it's a pretty perfect bundle for streaming.

Budget remaining: $0.02

Looking For Other Black Friday Deals?

I'm running a live blog of all the best Black Friday entertainment deals as they come. As mentioned, there are also Black Friday Peacock deals, including on its annual plan, which actually makes the monthly rate even cheaper.