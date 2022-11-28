Hulu Is Just $1.99 A Month For Cyber Monday, But Time Is Running Out

The holiday season is upon us, and so are the savings! Many streaming services have been drastically dropping their prices for Cyber Monday and one of the best deals so far can be found on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Whether you're looking for live sports and news coverage or some of the hottest original shows like The Handmaid's Tale or Only Murders in the Building, Hulu offers great content for those looking to kick back and enjoy some quality entertainment offerings.

There are a ton of benefits to signing up for Hulu, as the platform offers an incredibly robust lineup of original TV shows and movies that's sure to delight fans of any genre. From romantic comedies to horror flicks and everything in between, there's something on Hulu for everyone to enjoy.

This deal only applies to the ad-supported plan and ends at 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. You can still sign up for the ad-free plan at $14.99 per month after a 1-month free trial, or get Hulu + Live TV (with Disney+ and ESPN included) for $69.99 a month.

What Can I Watch On Hulu?

Hulu's app consistently makes recommendations of great content, both new and old, to viewers across multiple streaming devices, including mobile, desktop, Fire Stick, Roku, and more. The platform is simple to use, and the ad-free option is a great bargain for viewers who are in the mood to binge.

Hulu always seems to be adding new content and, because of that, the service currently possesses some of the best movies one can possibly stream. The app also allows for at least two screens to stream simultaneously. So be sure to check back with CinemaBlend for the latest updates, and let us help you manage all your streaming efforts.