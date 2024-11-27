Hulu Is Reprising Its 99 Cents Black Friday Deal By Slashing Its With-Ads Subscription By 90%

Sequels aren't for everyone, but what about trilogies? Well, Hulu might just be making "the trilogy" cool again, returning to screen with its amazing 99 cents deal for Black Friday.

Arguably one of the best Black Friday Hulu deals, new subscribers can now sign up to Hulu's With-Ads plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 whole months. That's a 90% discount on the plan, which saw a price increase earlier this year to $9.99 a month. Technically, then, this makes it an even bigger saving than previous years.

First seen in 2020, Hulu followed up with a $1.99 deal in 2021 and 2022 before the legendary 99 cents deal made a comeback last year. Now returning for its third outing, this really is the time to sign up to the service – you likely won't see it this cheap again until Black Friday next year – and even then, Hulu may very well opt to return to the $1.99 offer previously seen.

Saving you a whopping $108 across the year, this is one of the Black Friday streaming deals I look forward to most every year. So for those who've been waiting to watch shows like Say Nothing, The English Teacher, and the second season of Tell Me Lies, now is the time to sign up – with the 2025 TV schedule sure to serve up even more great TV shows and movies.

Sign Up Now As Hulu Returns To It's Lowest Ever Price

Hulu: $9.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

Save 90% - Hulu's legendary Black Friday deal is back for 2024, reprising its 99 cents deal. New customers can sign up and lock in a rate of just 99 cents a month for the first 12 months. Considering Hulu's latest price hike, this makes this its biggest saving yet, down from $9.99 a month to just 99 cents, saving a total of $108 across the year. Expires December 3 At 3am ET

Other Hulu Black Friday Deals Now Available

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 72% - The Disney Plus bundle remains one of the most exciting streaming deals you can get year round, bringing together two incredible streaming services for a cheaper rate than you would subscribing separately. Now you can save 72% every month for the next year on the already great value package, with one of the best Black Friday streaming deals making a reprise for the second year in a row. Hulu is down to 99 cents this Black Friday – pay just $2 more and get both With-Ads plans for sub-$3!

STARZ Hulu Add-On: $10.99 $0.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 90% - Throw in STARZ as an add-on to your Hulu subscription and, in this incredible Black Friday deal, you'll pay just $1.98 a month for both for a whole twelve months! That's because you'll be able to benefit from both Hulu and STARZ being reduced to 99 cents this Black Friday. Usually $20.98 together, that's a $19 saving per month, and huge $228 saving across the 12 month period! Expires December 3 At 3am ET

Looking For More Black Friday Deals?