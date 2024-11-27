Hulu Is Reprising Its 99 Cents Black Friday Deal By Slashing Its With-Ads Subscription By 90%
The streaming service makes it a trilogy
Sequels aren't for everyone, but what about trilogies? Well, Hulu might just be making "the trilogy" cool again, returning to screen with its amazing 99 cents deal for Black Friday.
Arguably one of the best Black Friday Hulu deals, new subscribers can now sign up to Hulu's With-Ads plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 whole months. That's a 90% discount on the plan, which saw a price increase earlier this year to $9.99 a month. Technically, then, this makes it an even bigger saving than previous years.
First seen in 2020, Hulu followed up with a $1.99 deal in 2021 and 2022 before the legendary 99 cents deal made a comeback last year. Now returning for its third outing, this really is the time to sign up to the service – you likely won't see it this cheap again until Black Friday next year – and even then, Hulu may very well opt to return to the $1.99 offer previously seen.
Saving you a whopping $108 across the year, this is one of the Black Friday streaming deals I look forward to most every year. So for those who've been waiting to watch shows like Say Nothing, The English Teacher, and the second season of Tell Me Lies, now is the time to sign up – with the 2025 TV schedule sure to serve up even more great TV shows and movies.
Sign Up Now As Hulu Returns To It's Lowest Ever Price
Hulu: $9.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months
Save 90% - Hulu's legendary Black Friday deal is back for 2024, reprising its 99 cents deal. New customers can sign up and lock in a rate of just 99 cents a month for the first 12 months. Considering Hulu's latest price hike, this makes this its biggest saving yet, down from $9.99 a month to just 99 cents, saving a total of $108 across the year.
Expires December 3 At 3am ET
Other Hulu Black Friday Deals Now Available
Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 12 Months
Save 72% - The Disney Plus bundle remains one of the most exciting streaming deals you can get year round, bringing together two incredible streaming services for a cheaper rate than you would subscribing separately. Now you can save 72% every month for the next year on the already great value package, with one of the best Black Friday streaming deals making a reprise for the second year in a row. Hulu is down to 99 cents this Black Friday – pay just $2 more and get both With-Ads plans for sub-$3!
STARZ Hulu Add-On: $10.99 $0.99 A Month For 12 Months
Save 90% - Throw in STARZ as an add-on to your Hulu subscription and, in this incredible Black Friday deal, you'll pay just $1.98 a month for both for a whole twelve months! That's because you'll be able to benefit from both Hulu and STARZ being reduced to 99 cents this Black Friday. Usually $20.98 together, that's a $19 saving per month, and huge $228 saving across the 12 month period!
Expires December 3 At 3am ET
Looking For More Black Friday Deals?
- Hulu isn't the only streaming service discounted – you can also find some great Black Friday Peacock deals now live.
- Unsure you can always stream wherever you are with the best Black Friday VPN deals available with additional months tagged onto plans.
- Build your favorite franchise with the best Black Friday LEGO deals.
Alice is CinemaBlend's resident eCommerce Editor, here to tell you about the best streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, and how to watch the hottest TV shows and movies. Begrudging Love Island fan and always thrilled about the latest book to screen adaptation. With six years experience in the commercial writing space, Alice has been writing about consumer tech and software for 4 years, previously writing for Trusted Reviews before joining the Future family.