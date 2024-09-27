Is There A Hulu Student Discount Available In 2024 And How To Claim It

Even students need their downtime. What better way than by binge-watching your favorite shows? Well, one obstacle in your way might be cost. It's widely known that students aren't exactly flush with cash. Luckily a lot of streaming services offer discounted rates for students – and Hulu is one such streamer. Yes, Hulu student discount is a thing, available to eligible subscribers enrolled in an eligible college or university. And our guide explains exactly what you need to do to claim it.

Allowing you access to Hulu's huge on-demand library, study and stream late into the night with boxsets of Modern Family, The Kardashians, and Bob's Burgers. Of course, there's also always plenty of new shows like High Potential, Doctor Odyssey, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Find great movies too, including classics like Notting Hill and recent award-season favorites like Poor Things. All for as little as $1.99 a month. Find all the details on what Hulu's student discount entails below.

Hulu Student Discount: $7.99 $1.99 a month

Save 75% - Get Hulu's With-Ads plan, usually costing $7.99 a month, for just $1.99 a month if you're a student attending an eligible US Title IV accredited college or university. Verify your student status and get a discounted Hulu subscription for as long as you're in education.

Does Hulu Offer A Student Discount?

If you're a student, the good news is a Hulu student discount is available, available on its cheapest Ad-Supported plan, which would usually cost $7.99 a month. Eligible students, however, can save 75%, with the Hulu student discount deal bringing the plan down to $1.99 a month.

You'll need to confirm your student status when signing up for the deal. Students of US Title IV accredited colleges and universities will need to verify their credential eligibility through SheerID, and must be willing to share enrollment information including their first and last name, institution name, and date of birth.

What Is The Hulu Student Discount Deal?

As mentioned, Hulu's student discount means its With-Ads plan costs just $1.99 a month, down from $7.99 a month. Saving you 75% every month, students eligible for the discount will be able to enjoy the saving as long as they're a college student. So whether you've only got a year left, or you're planning to do a Post-Grad, you can stream Hulu for less as long as you're attending a US Title IV accredited college and university.

How To Sign Up To Get Student Discount On Hulu Subscriptions?

In order to claim that Hulu student discount, follow the steps below:

Head to the Hulu student discount page Click on 'Get this deal' Sign in or create an account You'll then be prompted to verify your student status through SheerID Fill out your college credentials Click 'Verify my student status' Voila!

(Image credit: ABC YouTube)

Can You Get The Hulu Student Discount On Its No-Ads Plan? Unfortunately, Hulu's student discount is only available on its cheapest package, the ad-supported plan usually costing $7.99 a month. Saving you 75%, bringing it down to $1.99 a month, no such discount is available on its more expensive $17.99 a month Ad-Free plan.

Can I get student discount on the Hulu + Live TV package? Much like its pricier commercial free plan, there is no Hulu student discount available on the service's Hulu + Live TV plan. The Hulu student discount deal is only available on its With-Ads monthly plan, bringing it down from $7.99 a month to just $1.99 a month for as long as you're a student.