Paramount+ Is 50% Off For Black Friday, And There's Even A Free Week Involved

The span of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas can often feel like a whirlwind of holiday purchases, events, and programming, with far more money going out the door than coming in. And it all starts with Black Friday deals a-plenty , where you can pretty much buy whatever TVs and devices needed to spend the season holed up on the couch while everyone else is running from store to store. And look no further than Paramount+ for one of the best streaming deals currently available, as it includes both a free week and a hefty 50% discount.

Paramount+, the exclusive home for original Star Trek TV series and a slew of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming TV shows , has chopped its annual subscription prices in half for both the ad-free and ad-supplemented plans. Which means customers can get access to a full year of the platform’s content and features for around the cost of a brand-new movie or TV show’s Blu-ray. And all you have to do is click here (opens in new tab) to get started.

Let’s break down what each tier of the plan will get you.

The Essential Plan

$24.99 for the first year, marked down from $49.99

Limited ads

Access to tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, from new releases like the horror hit Smile to the just-premiered Criminal Minds: Evolution revival

Live sports such as NFL on CBS and Champions League

24/7 live CBS News access

The Premium Plan

$49.99 for the first year, marked down from $99.99

No ads outside of live TV and "a few shows"

The same massive content library, which also includes tons of Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and VH1 originals.

Even more live sports than the Essential Plan

24/7 live CBS News access, plus your local live CBS station

The ability to download your favorite shows and movies to watch at any time

On top of all of that, all new customers get access to the week-long free trial to test their interests in having a full year of Paramount+, with the ability to cancel and opt out of everything during that week-long stretch. Not that anyone would want to, since it'd be rather impossible to go through all the highlights available to stream in just a week's time, especially when you're really just rewatching Beavis and Butt-Head over and over.

Top Gun: Maverick Will Hit Paramount+ Soon, And That's Not All

While the aforementioned streaming debut for Criminal Minds: Evolution is surely enough of a reason to subscribe for TV fans who watched the flagship's 15-season run, there are absolutely more reasons why the 2022 holiday season is as excellent a time as any to opt in on a full year of Paramount+ at the 50% discount. Check out a rundown below of everything that customers have to look forward to, including the long-awaited streaming debut of Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick will stream globally on December 22, with some exceptions

Sylvester Stallone's first big TV show Tulsa King is currently airing Season 1

New holiday special Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist premieres on December 3

Yellowstone's latest star-studded prequel 1923 premieres on December 18

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 is set to premiere on January 15, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar's horror TV return Wolf Pack debuts on January 26, 2023

Star Trek: Prodigy is currently airing the back half of Season 1, with upcoming franchise releases such as Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, and the final season of Star Trek: Picard

Even more Taylor Sheridan shows, both in and out of the Yellowstone universe, from 1883: A Bass Reeves Story to Lioness to Land Man

A ton of exciting future projects, such as the Frasier revival (sans David Hyde Pierce), Kiefer Sutherland's new spy drama Rabbit Hole, the follow-up Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the Italian Job TV remake, Chris Rock's animated revival Everybody Still Hates Chris, the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff, and more

Even if all of that wasn't enough to convince you, this commercial featuring Keagan Michael Key reprising his Key & Peele character Mr. Garvey should do the trick.

Now that you know everything you can get with a Paramount+ subscription, be sure to click the link above to take advantage of its 50% discount!