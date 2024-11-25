Pay As Little As $1.66 A Month For A Peacock Subscription With Its Black Friday Deal Double Bill

You can bet Eddie Redmayne as "The Jackal" would make the most of this killer deal from Peacock this Black Friday. The US home for the exciting new political thriller, The Day of the Jackal, the NBC platform has now introduced discounts on both its monthly and annual Premium plans, plucking 75% off the respective rates of each package.

We expected Peacock to deliver where some of the best Black Friday streaming deals are concerned, but its offering for 2024 is arguably even better than last year's saving.

You have the choice of signing up to either its monthly or annual Premium plan. Monthly, this will usually cost you $7.99 a month, while annually the plan sets you back $79.99 a year. Saving you 75% on either plan, this year's Black Friday Peacock deals allow you to either pay $1.99 a month for six months, or – the better deal in my opinion – you can pay $19.99 upfront for your first year.

The former is definitely great if you know you don't want Peacock for the entire 2025 TV schedule. However, paying $19.99 for a year's worth of Premium works out as just $1.66 a month and, obviously, it means securing a subscription for double the time period.

Get All the Details On Both Peacock's Black Friday Deals Below

Cheapest rate! Peacock: $79.99 $19.99 For 12 Months

Save 75% - The best way to subscribe to Peacock this Black Friday is definitely through its annual plan deal. You benefit from the 75% saving that much longer (12 months rather than 6). While you will be paying (a meagre) $20 upfront, it does work out as $1.66 a month – 33 cents cheaper than subscribing on a monthly basis. Hey, there's nothing wrong with being that frugal! Expires at December 3 at 3am ET

Peacock: $7.99 $1.99 A Month For 6 Months

Save 75% - Admittedly, this particular Black Friday deal from Peacock isn't as good as last year's. Last year allowed you to pay $1.99 a month for a whole 12 months before defaulting to the standard rate. That said, if there are things you want to watch right now before cancelling, this gives you plenty of time. And a 75% discount isn't to be sniffed at. You can easily binge through new hits including The Day of the Jackal and High Potential, as well as watching the reboot Twisters. Expires December 3 at 3am ET

