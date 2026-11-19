There are some movies I know I'll never be able to watch enough times, and Interstellar is one of them. The Christopher Nolan movie has a little bit of everything, including great characters, a mind-bending (but not impossible to follow) sci-fi story, incredible visuals and a fantastic score. As it's one of my comfort movies, I figured it was time to dedicate an entire crossword puzzle to the 2014 film. You will most likely have had to have seen it more than a few times (or have a really good memory for details) to solve all of the clues in the movie quiz below. If you can't, well then that's just a good excuse to go give it a rewatch.

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