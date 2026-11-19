If You've Seen Interstellar Enough Times, You Should Ace This Crossword Puzzle Quiz
How many clues can you solve?
There are some movies I know I'll never be able to watch enough times, and Interstellar is one of them. The Christopher Nolan movie has a little bit of everything, including great characters, a mind-bending (but not impossible to follow) sci-fi story, incredible visuals and a fantastic score. As it's one of my comfort movies, I figured it was time to dedicate an entire crossword puzzle to the 2014 film. You will most likely have had to have seen it more than a few times (or have a really good memory for details) to solve all of the clues in the movie quiz below. If you can't, well then that's just a good excuse to go give it a rewatch.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.