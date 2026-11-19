If there was a Mt. Rushmore for hosts of food television shows, Gordon Ramsay is up there zero questions. As such, I tend to respect the things he says when it comes to the food world, but now I'm questioning the legend. This guy hates air fryers, and I can't help but feel he's being a bit pretentious.

The legendary chef and television host sat down with Variety to talk about a wide variety of topics. The subject turned to the air fryer, and I was shocked to hear that Ramsay is passionately opposed to them. Allegedly, he's even allergic to them:

I’m allergic to them. I break out in a severe fucking rash. You can’t get decent color in an air fryer. No color, no flavor...Jesus Christ! I developed the most amazing hybrid technology non-stick pan.

I was willing to defend Ramsay after he dissed pineapple on pizza, as that's a pretty standard opinion to have. I even continue to tune into his shows, despite them largely feeling like the same show as the last one, with a slightly different name.

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What I can't abide is the disrespect he showed toward the air fryer. His comments make it sound like it has no place in the standard home kitchen. As someone who cooks from home all the time, I can't praise the air fryer enough, and how it elevates my cooking experience each and every dinner night.

As someone who is obsessed with Gordon Ramsay's shows, I understand he holds every chef, regardless of establishment, to a high standard. He wants them to know the ins and outs of cooking, how to perfectly pan-fry meats and what have you. On an ideal night, I'd love to prepare a meal with the best techniques and execute the perfect dish for my loved ones.

The reality is, life gets busy. Sometimes you work late, the kids have activities, or you're jet-setting across the world with Tom Holland. The air fryer is a time-saving kitchen device that allows me to pop something in there and not have to keep as close of an eye on it as I might in the pan.

It can also double as a smaller oven, for those ambitious enough to prepare multiple things for dinner and step away from the litany of one-pan wonders that can be served up. Juggling multiple things may be a snap for a classically trained chef, but for us amateurs, it's when mistakes can happen.

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The air fryer promises consistency and, when used in the right context, can be a sous chef for the common man. I think the debate on this device's relevance in the home kitchen ended a while ago, but I fear Gordon Ramsay just reignited it with his hot take.

To which I will say, Gordon knows what restaurants are doing wrong, but I trust him less when it comes to speaking on personal kitchens. There's a lot I love about Ramsay, but this one I have to say he's wrong on. I'll still watch his shows, and hey, maybe he'll soften his stance as time passes and start to see the value in air fryers as I do.