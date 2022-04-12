YouTube TV Is Offering A Free Trial And A Big Discount Afterwards, But You Have To Act Fast

With so many streaming services out there dedicated to creating original content and snatching up licensed hits of days past, from Netflix to Apple TV+ to the upcoming HBO Max and Discovery merger , it’s become easier for people switching away from cable and satellite to forget that streaming services like YouTube TV are around to fill the linear TV void. After all, there are tons of broadcast and cable shows that aren’t available the next day on Hulu or Peacock — I’m looking at you, Yellowstone and Better Call Saul. Now, YouTube TV is making it even easier, and temporarily cheaper, to sign up for its streaming plan, but this deal will only be around for a short while longer, so it’s important to act quick!

To be sure, YouTube TV does have quite a few discounts and deals across the board, with some tied directly to certain phone plans and tablet brands. But the one we’re focusing on today is the April Birthday Offer — click here to sign up — which provides new users with a free two-week trial, and then a steep discount for the month as a whole. Once the trial is over, subscribers will be charged just $14.99 for the remainder of that first month before the price jumps back up to the standard $64.99 monthly fee. So that first month comes out to basically a dollar a day, or 50 cents-a-day with the two-week trial incorporated into that.

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

But remember that speed is of the essence here, as YouTube TV’s April Birthday deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT on April 18, at which point the trial offer and discount will end. So if you happen to be dying eggs on Easter Sunday, know that you only have another day or so to get it done!

By and large, even though this deal is only locked into the first month of a new subscription — meaning those with current or former YouTube TV subscriptions need not apply — an all-at-once $50 discount is about as big a break as anyone is going to get from a streaming service. Granted, most streaming services that don’t provide live TV streaming and massive on demand content tend to be far less expensive, so those discounts wouldn’t make sense if they were extremely high. Regardless, paying $15 instead of $65 is a win, no matter how you look at it.

Plus, YouTube TV isn’t even locking potential new subscribers into that initial $14.99 charge. While anyone signing up will need to supply a form of payment as required, there’s the stipulation that anyone who wishes to opt out of the 14-day trial can do so before that time period is up, and they won’t be charged. So if anyone desperately needs network TV for 13 days in the back half of April, this is quite the deal for you.

For those who are unfamiliar with YouTube TV as a whole, it basically works the same as the average cable or satellite plan, with local broadcast networks available alongside all the biggest cable channels. Not to mention a plethora of a la carte add-ons for premium cable channels such as HBO and Starz, as well as streaming add-ons from AMC+ and Sundance Now, among others. As well, because it’s all digital, there’s unlimited DVR capacity, so subscribers can record as much as they want, whenever they want. As well, you can access YouTube TV from your PC, laptop, mobile devices, and streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, etc.

So despite all the upcoming shows heading to Netflix and other services, be sure to take advantage of the short-term deal above to try out YouTube TV to see if it’s up to your speed. Just check out all the new and returning shows heading to the small screen soon for even more reasons to stay on the TV front.