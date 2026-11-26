Logan’s Run is one of the great dystopian movies of the ‘70s. Set in a domed community where people are unwittingly put to death at the age of 30, it centres on Michael York’s Logan 5, a “Sandman” who hunts down those who try to escape their fate. Tasked with locating and destroying the “Sanctuary” which the Runners seek, he must pose as one of them himself. Jenny Agutter plays the young woman who accompanies him on his mission.



Arrow Video’s new 4K restoration is available in both 4K and Blu-ray collector’s editions, featuring a host of newly-filmed or previously unseen bonus features, including interviews with the leads and director Michael Anderson, an appreciation of costume designer Bill Thomas, a discussion of the wider franchise by a Logan’s Run uber-fan, and an interesting look at ‘70s fandom. Both formats come packaged with a double-sided poster, 100-page book, six art cards and five stickers.



We have four Blu-ray Collector’s Editions to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Arrow Video)