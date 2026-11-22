We've gotten some truly great sci-fi movies in the first quarter of this century, and I realized recently that five of the absolute best ones are all streaming in the same place. Whether its characters are traveling through space, trying to solve a mystery or trapped in a time loop, each of the movies I'm about to talk about are must-sees, and more importantly, must-see again and again.

All five of the movies on this list came out this century, and all of them can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. If you don't have one of those, there's a deal going on right now that you might want to check out.

Paramount+ is just $2.99 a month for the first two months right now for the holidays The deal extends to both the Essential plan (normally $8.99 a month) and the ad-free Premium option ($13.99 a month). With plenty of great movies -- including sci-fi movies and TV shows -- there's no shortage of great things to watch. That's not even scratching the surface of everything Paramount+ has to offer, either. Available now through November 30.

And with that, let's get on to the list of five of the best sci-fi movies from this century, all of which are streaming on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's epic movie sees Matthew McConaughey leaving his family behind to help an astronaut crew search for a new planet for mankind when Earth becomes uninhabitable. For a movie that's nearly three hours, Interstellar still manages to pace itself perfectly, while also balancing great character arcs, spectacular sci-fi visuals, a complex plot and a suspenseful build-up right to the end. Also, with actors like McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, Jessica Chastain and John Lithgow, the cast is sensational.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Denis Villeneuve's Arrival (2016)

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner star as two people brought in to try to translate the language of aliens who've recently invaded the planet. The words "intense," "emotional," "dramatic," and "spectacular" don't feel big enough to describe Denis Villeneuve's movie. Not only is Arrival one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, but it's one of my all-time favorite films, period. Years later, I still think about the ending of this movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity (2013)

Not to state the obvious, but sci-fi movies don't get nearly enough Academy Awards recognition. Gravity, fortunately, is a bit of an exception. Alfonso Cuarón's outstanding sci-fi thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney had us all on the edge of our seats in theaters, and then again on Oscar night after it received 10 nominations (it missed Best Picture, but did win several other categories, including Director). This story of survival follows two astronauts trying to get back to Earth after a disaster strikes their shuttle. In addition to its great performances, Gravity also has some truly astounding special effects.

(Image credit: Dreamworks, 20th Century Fox)

Steven Spielberg's Minority Report (2002)

One of two Tom Cruise sci-fi movies on this list (and one of three mentioned), Steven Spielberg's Minority Report is set in a future where a metropolitan police department uses a predictive system involving psychics and technology to anticipate and prevent crime before it happens, detaining the murderers before they actually commit their crime. Cruise's character is a detective who pursues the would-be criminals, but ends up being pursued himself when the precogs predict he's about to commit a murder. There's action, mystery, and a lot of cool, futuristic technology in this one.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Doug Liman's Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

While most of the movies on this list come with a rather serious tone, I'd be remiss if I excluded Edge of Tomorrow just because it's full of alien battle chaos. Doug Liman's action-sci-fi movie is very much a popcorn flick, but in the best possible way. Tom Cruise plays a military officer who's forced into combat during a war waged on an invading species. When he finds himself stuck in a time loop, which resets the day every time he dies (and that happens a lot), he partners with Emily Blunt's character to try to find a way through it. It's exciting, full of action and big alien war scenes. It's even a bit funny at times.

Of course, if you want to make a Tom Cruise sci-fi trilogy out of your day, you can do just that, as Paramount+ also has Spielberg's War of the Worlds available streaming. While many would agree that Amazon's recent book-to-screen adaptation of H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic is not good, the 2005 movie starring Cruise and Dakota Fanning holds up rather nicely.