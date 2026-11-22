I can’t believe the release of Sunrise on the Reaping means I’ve been going to the theaters for The Hunger Games movies for nearly fifteen years! I’ll never forget when I went to see one of my favorite novels at the time become a book-to-screen adaptation back in 2012. I just rewatched the franchise and recalled one gripe I had about the movie when I first saw it that I actually understand now as an adult.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Change To The Hunger Games Movie That Used To Bother Me

These days I think the original The Hunger Games movie is pretty great, and I’ve rewatched it so many times. I remember when I went to see it back then, I thought it was a faithful adaptation, but I was bummed that they decided to take out the fact that Peeta loses his leg in The Hunger Games. Check out this excerpt from the end of the first book:

Caesar asks Peeta how his 'new leg' is working out. 'New leg?' I say, and I can't help reaching out and pulling up the bottom of Peeta's pants. 'Oh, no,' I whisper,' taking in the metal-and-plastic device that has replaced his flesh. page 369 of The Hunger Games

In the movie, Peeta gets injured like in the book, but Katniss nurses him back to health, and he completely recovers by the end. Yet, in the source material, Peeta is practically bleeding out right before they become the final people in the arena. Katniss is desperate to help him, and she suggests they both have poisonous berries so she can save them both. When they reunite for the post-victory interview with Caesar Flickerman, she learns that his leg had to be amputated right after they left the arena.

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I think when The Hunger Games movie came out, I thought the movie was censoring an important aspect of the story. Peeta’s major injury really had me on the edge of my seat while I was reading the book, so it was sort of anticlimactic for the movie to completely skip it.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Why I Get The Change Now

However, it just dawned on me during my recent rewatch (with my Hulu subscription) that I haven’t thought about this change to The Hunger Games in a really long time. I guess, ultimately, it didn’t really matter that Peeta only has one leg in the scope of the whole series, and it probably would have caused some extra special effects headaches for the filmmaking team.

There’s something else. Ultimately, I’m realizing that both Peeta and Katniss have so many horrific things happen to them throughout the series that maybe it was OK for the movies to skip Peeta losing a leg. I mean, what happens to Peeta in Mockingjay alone is just heartbreaking. The guy loses his entire family, he’s captured by the Capitol and starved. And then, his brain is altered so he thinks Katniss is his enemy. That’s some really rough stuff.

Now, I think overall The Hunger Games movie series did a great job of adapting the maturity of the book series, but now I’m OK with the films taking out a few extra traumatic things like Peeta’s amputated leg.